Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2867
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GPT won't run anything. How will it be able to test and compare something? Or is it still possible to build something through its api?
If they make their own api for add-ons on the topic, maybe it will be.
Hello!
Looking for an idea for creating an AI in the Bible.....
Hello!
Looking for an idea for creating an AI in the Bible.....
Old Testament or New Testament?
In the Old Testament or in the New Testament?
there's something here...
In the beginning, visionless chaos?
But God ordered...
Sure you judge some people and praise others...
but to create an AI is to create God....
Who can create God in software form, even though they are God's creature???
A creature is created by someone. But here we mean created by God or a programmer.
The creation of"grail" or AI or GNN (deep neural network) is the creation of "God" - who could point and earn billions of dollars.
Suppose Maxim can create a "God" on the net??? I guess not. And I can't either. But I try and work hard.
Suppose Maxim can create a "God" on the net?? I guess not. And I can't either. But I try and work hard.
Don't exaggerate!
Any AI is a database with fast access and combining a group of data into one cell, i.e. generalisation (e.g. a leaf in a tree).
Even self-learning systems are also databases, but instead of a teacher, they model the interaction with the learning environment and take the response of the environment as a teacher. And then it is the same database.
Which god are you creating? I am Brahman
create a "god" for traders... but you yourself are a creature of God.
Have you surpassed God?
I haven't yet. I think it's unattainable.
Even self-learning systems are also databases, but instead of a teacher, they model the interaction with the learning environment and take the response of the environment as a teacher. And then it is the same database.
Is still an attempt to create "your own god".....