Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2872
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Judging by how much and quickly the indicator changes, it is not about accounting for all accumulated positions, but about their changes for a given period of time.
I would say that it is not fast at all +- once every 5 minutes (this is how they update their data on the site), but the situation changes every second.
That's why the delay is so long, I thought of simulating trading/behaviour of participants myself, but it's such a...
In general, this chart looks like reacting exactly on M1, every sneeze of price immediately goes into sanction.
If the price was on M1, it was even more so on the bigger TF - and a huge number of accounts went on sale. There is no reason for this on the big TF. I don't believe this chart. Selling cheap is stupid. Manipulation to convince someone to sell. No one will think of it themselves, but they can follow the crowd.
Well, what can I say, I do not convince anyone of anything, I am not sure myself, I just share interesting (in my opinion) observations and thoughts on this subject
There used to be such a popular trend in trading - trading from volumes. There were a lot of information courses, there were programs like VolFix (I don't know if they are still alive). I took real volumes from the stock exchange, not all of this. I rented it, but experimentation showed that it was rubbish. And all because on currency futures (and even more so in dts) volumes do not affect the price.
I was sick of these programmes about 9 years ago, not enough volume.
Here's the quality of the inputs!
EuroDoll is the most complicated divorce tool.
No volumes.
No glass.
On stinking forex with unrealistic spreads and sometimes prices.
Can you trade with stops like that? Yeah.
At the end, it's a tilt, trading's over.
I was sick of these programmes about 9 years ago, not enough volume.
Evaluate the quality of the inputs!
EuroDol is the most complicated divorce tool.
No volumes.
No beaker
On stinking forex with unrealistic spreads and sometimes prices.
You know how to trade with stops like that? Yeah.
I can do a lot of things. Take Rsi and do the same thing
I wasn't asking about a lot of things, I was asking about a specific thing...
Forget it, it's going to be 5 pages at least.
It would be nice to talk to a person experienced in parser matters
If there is such a person, please get in touch )
I wasn't asking about a lot of things, I was asking about a specific--
Never mind, this is going to be at least 5 pages long.
You look at the rsi comparison picture, concreteologist. Same levels. Just sort of writing out of boredom
Yeah, and stochastic is similar to rsi, does that mean stochastic is rsi? rhetorical question...?