Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2871
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Here is a picture of yesterday and a little bit of the day before yesterday, the picture shows the accumulations that may have caused the price rise both yesterday and today.
You are talking about positions, but the figure shows recently opened orders. Orders in the sense of MT4 or MT5? Are all positions or their recent changes taken into account?
I won't say so, but I'm sure the site meant positions, not orders (they just wrote it that way).
Sanction is not a rarity in DCs and they count it according to one template, those are the same in most cases, though not always.
I wonder what made the crowd sell at a low price (the first 2 plots). It seems illogical that when it's cheap you should buy. I am afraid that these charts are not specially drawn to seduce the crowd, so that people act according to the principle: everyone sells - and I will sell.
I don't know, it is possible to enter on a larger timeframe, centiment does not have a link to TF, it looks at traders of all TFs at once.
I don't know, maybe it's an illusion, but the sanction helps me to feel the market better.
For example, I'm trading right now.
1) sold
2) added got a stop (did not guess the price)
I changed my position.
closed the short
3) bought, got a stop ( failed to guess the price )
4) bought again
I think it's a pretty nice trade with small stops.
Now we will discuss RSI for 500 pages :) When will there be an interesting opponent to discuss the MO of the day? Favourite has been shoved under the belt again
Soon GPT will send us all to the dump) Let me at least fluff up enough for the last time).
Soon GPT will send us all to the dump) Let me at least deflate enough for the last time).
I won't say so, but I'm sure the site meant positions, not orders (they just wrote it that way).
Santiment is not a rarity in DCs and they count it according to one template, those are the same in most cases, though not always.
Judging by how much and quickly the indicator changes, it is not about accounting for all accumulated positions, but about their changes for a given period.
I don't know, it's possible to enter on a larger timeframe, but the sentiment has no connection to TF, it looks at traders of all TFs at once
In general, this chart looks like reacting to M1, every sneeze of the price immediately goes to the sentiment.
If the price was on M1, then it was even more so on the bigger TF - and a huge number of accounts went on sale. There is no reason for this on the big TF. I don't believe this chart. Selling cheap is stupid. Manipulation to convince someone to sell. No one will think of it themselves, but they can follow the crowd.
We'll see about the fourth one, this one didn't impress me at all. The new one will have 170 billion parameters. This one has 170 million, that's nothing.
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