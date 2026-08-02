Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2742
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It says classDist {caret}, i.e. it specifies a particular function that is part of the caret PACKAGE
As I understand, you do not know R. Then why are you wasting your time on this thread and on MO in general?
Without mastery of R, discussion of MO is meaningless.
I kept silent about entropy only because cross-entropy is a standard loss function for classification models.... MO is implemented not only in R! (knowing one library and not knowing the nature of the entities it operates on - you go without understanding the direction of your movement).
to you even more difficult question - why do you categorically disassociate from statistics, when you declare about"information theory"?... while it was created exactly as a
The field lies at the intersection of mathematics , statistics , computer science , physics , neurobiology , information engineering and electrical engineering .
Once again this obtuse mouthpiece is calling everyone to the truth, but has not yet decided which
Do not read the provocative post of user JeeyCi (his post #27409 is a provocation and demand to "continue the banquet").
Yesterday I deleted several posts with swearing and boorishness with personal attacks, guided by this - I have deleted the posts of JeeyCi .
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading
MetaQuotes, 2022.08.31 15:14
Continuation of personalities will lead to weekly bans.
I made two warnings in the thread, they were ignored, and then I deleted several posts with swearing.
The only literary post there (that was readable at all) was your post - this one (which started it all yesterday):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Maxim Dmitrievsky, 2022.09.10 12:15There are model based, model agnostic and mixed feature selection. If you take agnostic, it is correlation and mutual information (entropy based). The latter differs from the former in its ability to capture non-linear dependencies, otherwise it is the same. It is hard to talk about any relation of feature to target in this case, even impossible. It's just a correlation. But it is useful to get rid of uninformative features.
Yes, I will occasionally delete swear words, especially if they last half a day and two pages of text for example (like yesterday).
----------------
This thread is very popular (it is even read on the English-speaking forum and is considered the key thread on this topic).
So please - less swearing.
If you analyse the TS of more or less successful traders, you will see that all of them trade levels.
I have not seen a single successful trader who trades with the help of indicators.
A level is a clear and understandable entry point with a clear stop....
If you can trade with low risk, you don't need anything else, low risk per trade/precise entry is the most important thing!
With the help of MO you can look for levels of PD/SP those exact entries, it is not trivial, not simple, you can't read about it in blogs about MO here you need to use your own head....
Here is an example on a randomly generated sample of 5 traits and 1 binary target
forrest and fiche selector
The task queue has been unloaded a bit - it became possible to run the script. I run it and get an error.
I understand correctly that the programme wants an old version of R 4.0?
Well, I searched for an old version and didn't find it. Terrible incompatibility is repulsive of course.
The task queue has been unloaded a bit - it became possible to run the script. I run it and get an error.
Do I understand correctly that the programme wants the old version R 4.0?
I have R-3.6.3.
I'm writing this on the old R-3.6.3 for my own reasons, so it's my problem...
I couldn't imagine that the package would be removed from the tap....
I understand correctly that the programme wants the old version of R 4.0?
correctly
Well, in general I searched for the old version and did not find it. Terrible incompatibility is repulsive of course.
Listen, maybe you can't go into trading, with such a smikalka ??? ))
With compatibility there everything is fine, python, for example, only envy such compatibility....
Also see
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/62541885/package-randomforest-is-not-available-for-r-version-4-0-2
Try it on the current version
To summarise Sanych's theory (since he himself failed to formalise it properly and give examples):
With all due respect, but this is not a summarisation (not a digest or summary). It's filled with personal attitudes and unfounded attacks.
you'd think someone would have a valid theory where "a trained model should work on new data" :-) and validated..yep.
with all due respect, but this is not a summarisation (not a digest or summary). This is a personal attitude and unfounded attacks.
You'd think someone would have a valid theory where "a trained model should work on new data" :-) and validated..yep.
There is not enough power to get to the EA level. But the result of the model fitting error: from 8% to 22% is a fitting error that differs little in the fitting section and out of sample.