Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2670
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If you break the price into primitives - sinusoids, select the strongest sinusoids, you can see interesting patterns
Everything after the green vertical line is the future invisible to us, and all the curves after the line are forecasts.
Has anyone done anything in this direction?
I mean, you should enter at the beginning of a long, medium and fast trend.
If you break down the price into primitives - sinusoids, select the strongest sinusoids, you can see interesting patterns
Everything after the green vertical line is the future invisible to us, and all the curves after the line are forecasts.
Has anyone done anything in that direction?
I mean you should enter at the beginning of a long, medium and fast trend.
sine wave extrapolation doesn't work.
sinusoidal extrapolation does not work
Signals or factors here are mostly impulse, and DSP works with signals that are constant for some time, factors of influence. It also works with decaying ones, if you know the decay rate, and here it is with this as I understand the problem. It is possible to decompose in a certain time interval, it is possible to decompose a little later, but it is not yet learnt to correctly find the same sinusoids in the first and second time interval in systems where there is no constancy of signals. We can only assume that no new signals have appeared and none have faded. But this assumption is not correct for a market TS
Signals or factors here are mostly impulse, and DSP works with signals that are constant for some time, factors of influence. It also works with decaying ones, if you know the decay rate, and I understand that this is the problem here. It is possible to decompose in a certain time interval, it is possible to decompose a little later, but it is not yet learnt to correctly find the same sinusoids in the first and second time interval in systems where there is no constancy of signals. We can only assume that no new signals have appeared and none have faded. But this assumption is not correct for a market TS
sine wave extrapolation doesn't work.
I am talking about a specific pattern with a filter, not about throwing everything in a row and expecting a miracle
In general, I think the power will soon allow more complete decompositions on close areas of a lot and analysis of changes in sinusoids or maybe other simple functions. So far, rough dabbling in this direction. In general, cardio is already in the clock, and even 5 years ago only on a computer was possible. Although it is not correct of course, cardio is still a permanent function of the system. But there is also enough noise there and the task of selecting the necessary signals automatically has not been fully solved yet.
I'm talking about a specific pattern with a filter, not throwing everything in a row and expecting a miracle
PCA
the first component at the top, a few others at the bottom.
no extrapolation, forecasting, etc., real time mode...
The figure shows that a trend is when strong waves are in a certain order (pattern) those high-frequency, medium-term, long-term are in resonance....
Without decomposition, you just can't see it.
In parallel with this, the complexity and efficiency of markets will increase, so we will always be one step behind ) if before it was possible to write a primitive TS on the knee and it worked, now even the MO does not survive
Nobody argues with this, it is possible to get closer to real time in the point of analysis, but not to overtake it of course. And the complexity of the system and analysis systems are parallel approximately.