Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2672
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No, it is possible, of course, and you can even compare strong signals, but not weak ones yet. In order to compare weak or all signals, we need a more frequent time decomposition, perhaps, or something else. We realise that the impulse gives a damped wave. But we can't calculate it yet.
Well, then we don't understand each other.
No, it is possible, of course, and you can even compare strong signals, but not weak ones yet. In order to compare weak or all signals, we need a more frequent time decomposition, perhaps, or something else. We realise that the impulse gives a damped wave. But we can't calculate it yet.
Nature has already calculated everything for us. It's only necessary to observe carefully.
No, it is possible, of course, and you can even compare strong signals, but not weak ones yet. In order to compare weak or all signals, we need a more frequent time decomposition, perhaps, or something else. We realise that the impulse gives a damped wave. But we can't calculate it yet.
Do you have a sample on this problem? It's interesting to poke around.
is that what it's supposed to look like?
P[i] - log( mean(P[ii] ) ) * sd( P[ii] )*150
where " P[ii ] " is the last 20 pricesand " P[i] " is the current price.
That's what it should look like with a factor of 150.
250
And if you increase the period of Mashka it would look like this
the point is to cram as much information as possible into a single feature, while making it stationary
then compare it with your tags by some information criterion, and go through it until you get the maximum.
This one will be the best in every sense.
and it's faster than forest or NS.
What do you use to measure information? What do you use to change the old-fashionedness? How do you measure that this attribute is better than others?
I'm just concerned with stationarity. So that the signs don't go out of range on new ones and there's not a lot of sticking in a certain position.
The rest is above.you and your sinusoids have distanced yourself from the MO in general, it seems :) there are no specialists left in the topic, only Alexey sometimes writes something about statistics and distributions.
the rest aboveyou and your sinusoids have gone away from the MoD altogether, it seems :) there are no specialists left in the subject.
What good is it if everyone does the same thing?
What do they have to do with quotes?)