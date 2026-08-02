Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2671
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Although it is not correct of course, cardio is still a permanent function of the system. But there is also enough noise there and the task of selecting the necessary signals automatically has not been completely solved yet.
I think it's already solved
It's easier there, there is no trend
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You can also use the decomposition to understand which wave the movement is obeying at the moment.
without peeking, without lagging...
I think it's already been solved.
It's easier there, there's no trend.
=================
also through the decomposition you can understand which wave the movement is obeying at the moment.
without peeking, without lagging...
Within the framework of the main obvious pathologies, yes, but it is less than 30%, so far to understand what is wrong there and most importantly where on weak signals a person decides.
I don't understand how it fades out yet. I mentioned above, there is no possibility to compare sinusoids in two side-by-side decompositions. And it is still not possible to make a window with a very close step.
1+7+5+4=17 main diurnal waves (now) form a volume; they have initially different phases and amplitudes, enter different quotients with different weight coefficients. At the same time, each can invert the phase. Go figure....
I don't understand how the damping works yet. I mentioned above, there is no possibility to compare sinusoids in two side-by-side decompositions. And it is not possible to do it with a window with a very close step .
IS POSSIBLE to do through PCA as shown above, or bandpass filter....
Everything has already been solved 100 years ago
It isPOSSIBLE to do it via PCA as shown above, or a bandpass filter.
It's been solved 100 years ago.
Apparently, there are no realisations)))))))))))))))))))))))))) I work in a medical centre.) And our doctors don't have a full automatic cardiogram evaluation machine. 100 years ago, the idea was proposed that the cardiogram can distinguish the work of different parts of the heart, but it did not solve the problem of diagnosis and does not solve so far in less complicated cases.
Apparently there are no realisations)))))) Actually, I work in a medical centre.))) And our doctors don't have a full automatic cardiogram evaluation machine. 100 years ago, the idea was proposed that a cardiogram can distinguish the work of different parts of the heart, but it did not solve the problem of diagnosis and does not solve it in less complicated cases.
That's not what we're talking about
why, there is the same task, to single out a weak signal of an incorrectly working organ among other signals, we have the task to identify signals in different periods of time to understand its behaviour, the rate of attenuation or vice versa. It's the same order of magnitude. In cardio the same problem, in some period of time the signal fades to 0, then appears, but not always in unison with the basic rhythms of the heart.
why, there is the same task, to identify a weak signal of a malfunctioning organ among other signals, we have the task to identify signals in different periods of time to understand its behaviour, the rate of attenuation or vice versa. It's the same order of magnitude. In cardio the same problem, in some period of time the signal fades to 0, then appears, but not always in unison with the basic rhythms of the heart.
What are you doing with your medicine again?)))
No, of course you can, and you can even match strong signals, but you can't match weak ones yet. In order to compare weak or all signals, we need a more frequent decomposition in time, perhaps, or something else. We realise that the impulse gives a damped wave. But we can't calculate it yet.