Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2663
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Then I don't understand, what is the third dimension?
The third dimension of Z.
To see a graph like !!! "elephant.")
I forgot to say. This graph is based on fundamental data. The data is outdated, but still relevant today.
The third dimension has a different name now.
Outdated but relevant, well said.
Outdated but relevant, well said.
The third dimension of Z.
To see a graph like !!! "elephant.")
You realise that an elephant is static data, while curves are dynamic. Building 3D on curves you will get an incomprehensible cloud of points without understanding where the beginning where the end, that is without any reference to time, and therefore without analysis.
;)
You just don't realise yet that everything is stored. Time, price and volume.
Have a good day.
;)
You just don't realise yet that everything is conserved. Time, price and volume.
Have a good day.
How does this fit with - Balancing price i.e. trend averaging usually geopolitical + import currency purchases and export currency dumping.
everything is spinning around like a hoop around your waist. if you stand still you can balance perfectly, but if you dance around
;)
You just don't realise yet that everything is conserved. Time, price and volume.
Have a nice day.
I will repeat again, the last one - there will be no time in the resulting 3D elephant. And since there will be no time, there will be no analysis.
The elephant can walk.
All the best.)
How does this fit with - Balancing price i.e. trend average.... usually geopolitical + imported currency purchases and export currency dumping
everything spins around like a hoop around your waist. if you stand still you can balance perfectly, but if you dance around
If you asked the perfect question, you would have the answer in it yourself.
As it is. Yes, a hoop and not one, but many and not to dance, but to go with the times.
Okay. I've got it so far.
I made a simulation of buy and sell limits.... It is interesting that when the trend is down sellers are not allowed to sell but absorb buyers' limits and vice versa.