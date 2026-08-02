Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2199
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Sometimes it's different - sometimes they really put ......
There are for example robots that will buy out everything at one price, even with market orders, I also consider it a limit level ...
Those if someone holds the price (no matter how. there are many of them) I consider it a limit level
pbs. your channel worked great!
I look in the glass by Si and draw conclusions from what I see.
Observe the glass.
And, banks speculate when executing orders to buy/sell currencies of clients, legal entities.
The cup is not selling or buying. Banks sell and buy at the request of customers. If there are no applications from customers, no bank will not speculate for speculation's sake. They have certain tasks to do in forecasting the economy. They decide what currency will be needed in the future. But this is not speculation, but a work plan.
The speculators are the clients of DC.
There are for example robots that will buy out everything at one price, even with market orders, I also consider it a limit level ...
If someone is holding back the price (no matter how they do it, there are a lot of them) I consider it a limit level
ps. your channel worked out great!
One thing is sure - the situations may be different, and perhaps they affect the further price movement, and their description is useful for a probabilistic forecast.
And the channel - yes, sometimes it works beautifully - the other day it interacted beautifully in the central line.
I want to teach a model that will determine whether it will be a breakthrough or pullback - for take profit.
Glass does not sell or buy. Banks sell and buy at the request of their customers. If there are no bids from customers, no bank will engage in speculation for speculation's sake. They have certain tasks to do in forecasting the economy. They decide what currency will be needed in the future. But this is not speculation, but a work plan.
Speculators are clients of DC.
There is enough information in the tumbler for hypotheses.
Banks are different, traders process clients' orders, it's good when you can sell the currency at a profit...
Glass does not sell or buy. Banks sell and buy at the request of their customers. If there are no bids from customers, no bank will engage in speculation for speculation's sake. They have certain tasks to do in forecasting the economy. They decide what currency will be needed in the future. But this is not speculation, but a work plan.
The speculators are clients of DC.
I used to work at a small bank as a water-carrier in 2008, there was an internal trading department, where there were a couple of guys who tried to forecast the market and at a party one of these traders bragged that he had lost 30 Kilobucks last month, and he must have had some profits. If they do that they must have had a profit. Banks nowadays deal with almost everything that is profitable, risky investments in hedge funds and self- speculation, why not.
I used to work at a small bank as a water-carrier in 2008, there was an internal trading department, where there were a couple of guys who tried to forecast the market and at one of the corporate events one of these traders boasted that he had made 30 kilobucks in the last month, and if so, he must have made some profit. Banks now do almost everything that is profitable, risky investments in hedge funds and self- speculation, why not.
Banks work with clients. They get currency from some clients and sell it to others. When a skew occurs, they may buy or sell. But this is not speculation. And for that purpose, traders sit around and make trades at a better price.
Maybe join together, together to search the levels?
So far it's about 60/40, but I know where to go...
Maybe we could join together, search the levels together?
It is possible, but the format is not clear. I will make (if what I have is not enough) predictors in MT5, not in R.
The monkey has not yet merged, mine has not. I'll probably run it on MO next week, since I'm starting to get really good results. As for Rena - he once again proved to be a stargazer. He wrote about filters and DSP, and monitored a monkey. So there is nothing more to discuss. + I'm dropping the topic because there is nothing but water. Nothing interesting. Waste of time.
You're not going anywhere. You'll work at a construction site or a factory, you'll get smarter and come back here with a new baggage of knowledge.
Cool depot on the signal. Never will not go down)).
It is possible, but the format is not clear. I will make (if what I have is not enough) predictors in MT5, not in R.
Let's think about it, the main thing is knowledge