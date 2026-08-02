Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2195
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Yes, any attempt to predict levels is a hundred times harder than a trace value prediction, everything is not clear, you have to invent a lot of new and not trivial things to implement the idea...
But it's interesting, and I have a rosy dream it will work.)
No, it's hard to work out the ends. I think more than once will have to go back. And the correctness of the result depends on the order of conditions. Like a good cheese or dough, you can't mix the ingredients all at once...)))) I will start with a blunt, second order extremums to determine the state of extrema of the first and below bar condition. The movement inside the bar is tinny))))
Nah, it's hard to make ends meet. I think more than once we will have to go back. And the order of conditions determines the correct result. Like a good cheese or dough, you can't mix the ingredients all at once...)))) I will start with a blunt, second order extremums to determine the state of extrema of the first and below bar condition. The movement inside the bar is tinny))))
Listen, have you done something with AMO? What level are you at with this stuff?
Listen, have you done anything with AMO? What level are you at with this stuff?
I understand it better by hand. first the algorithm, then the NS and the AMO. I understand what weights are and how the brain is organized, and I also understand how AMO packets are organized.)
Listen, have you done anything with AMO? What level are you at with this stuff?
At the moment I have extremes divided into levels, velocities at the edges and across, the ratio of the spread of the corridor absolute and average corridors of all levels, bar averages hyloi and openclosis I measure too.
I don't have any. It makes more sense to me manually.
that's very correct...
but to train it and extract the rules from it, could you?
that's very right...
Well, would it be possible to train such as forrest and extract the rules from it?
Just the data of extrema or increments between them with reference to bar numbers can be tried. You can look at the velocities at the corridor edges with the corridor width. As long as the equilibrium strategy is in the problem. The stage of how to correctly divide the plots from the received data. The wording of the problem, when we are upwind, we increase strength, when against we lose strength. U-turns also lose our strength. It's simple.))))
You don't understand, I mean something else... I found something interesting, it would be possible to unite, that mt4 would implement the idea, but you need at least basic skills to do with MO...
I don't want to bother Max, he should rather deal with encoders, I'd rather share my search of the grail...
extremum prediction
You don't understand, I mean something else... I found something interesting, we could team up, that mt4 would implement the idea, but you need at least basic skills to do with the MO...
I don't want to bother Max, he should rather deal with encoders, I'd rather share my search of the grail...
Forecast extremum.
It's unlikely for the time being. And p-ku will have to at least some understanding. Not yet, until the New Year for sure. I even have not finished reading the pink book, I got carried away.)
Up to the first extremum the expansion of the second order, then a jump down, then a trend of the third order up, then a trend of the second order down, then a jump up, then a trend of the first order down, then a jump up, down, up, then a trend of the bar, first order, bar down. This is what I want to get)
I don't think it's time yet. And the r-ku will have to figure it out at least some way. Not yet, not until New Year's Eve for sure. I haven't even finished reading the pink book, I got carried away).
Up to the first extremum the expansion of the second order, then a jump down, then a trend of the third order up, then a trend of the second order down, then a jump up, then a trend of the first order down, then a jump up, down, up, then a trend of the bar, first order, bar down. This is what I want to get)
Unreal. This is not a labyrinth you have to memorize. Our trader's labyrinth is always rearranging itself.
Of course it's complicated, but the gods are not the only ones... Now I need to understand how to cook correctly)))