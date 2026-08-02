Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2200
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🤣🤣🤣🤣 but in a bank. The girl will ask you where you work. In a bank.
Well, not literally as a water carrier, but as a cashier, there is no positionof a water carrier in a bank, but I agree, there is not much pathos ((
Banks work with clients. They receive currency from some clients and sell it to others. When there is a skew, they can buy or sell. But this is not speculation. Yes, and for that purpose traders sit around and make trades at a better price.
In theory, yes, but in reality all the top bankers dream of having a hedge fund in their pockets like Goldman etc. And traders do not only trade on skewed prices.
Let's think about it, the main thing is knowledge
All I know is that I definitely don't know anything :)
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
The monkey has not yet merged, mine has not. I'll probably run it on MO next week, since I'm starting to get really good results. As for Rena - he once again proved to be a stargazer. He wrote about filters and DSP, and monitored a monkey. So there is nothing more to discuss. + I'm dropping the topic because there is nothing but water. Nothing interesting. What a waste of time.
Too bad, you are one of not many who tilted this topic in the direction of MO, looking for interesting directions, and sharing your findings. Thank you for your publications!
Why do the small ones sell where the big ones buy? Doesn't that seem like a stupid idea?
Do they have a choice? :)))) Collective farming is voluntary, not so I want or do not want :)))
In theory yes, but in reality all the tops in banks dream of having a pocket hedge fund like the Goldmans etc. and traders are not only skewed trading.
Let me tell you a secret. Only to no one else. It's done to enrich a certain group. Only sabe))
You're not going anywhere. You'll work at a construction site or a factory, get smarter, and come back here with a new baggage of knowledge.
Cool depot on the signal. He'll never quit))
Grail he knocked out back on Monday and closed today with his hands // reduced percentage "Algotrading"
So it's nothing to talk about.
All I know is that I definitely don't know anything :)
such a position....
======================================
OOS trading
on trivial signs of OHLC
I have not even tried to complicate things...
such a position....
======================================
OOS trading
on trivial signs of OHLC
I haven't even tried to complicate it yet.
Who's stopping you from betting for real and chopping dough?
Or are you asking our permission?
Yes, I do.