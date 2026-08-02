Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2164
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You've already said goodbye, but you won't leave. Is that your real last name?
What makes you think that?
I am talking about how to apply the above-described numerous studies on MO in the market?
I don't know what to do with them, but I'm sure they are real.
The amateur radio approach has always yielded good results in the marketplace :)))) At least much better than the purebred mathematicians. :)))) Who never had anything work at all, not even remotely.
It's worth discussing in another thread, not cluttering up this one.
They chase after quantity to the detriment of quality.
And this may well be one of the reasons for constant stagnation in the swamp of retail forex, which one day may dry up.
I just like to imagine sitting there, minding your own business, not touching anyone.
and then a scarecrow walks into your car or office and starts saying something like "show me the profits".
They used to bury people for such things, but now they call it liberal values.
Oh, the arrogance of adherents of newfangled technology. Of course, before you there was nothing, all with a burdock... and cleaned their rifles with bricks.
p.s. to sweaty little rats in every hole and really long ago would have plastered their faces, but apparently moderation on this forum does not imply a struggle with offtop, it's sad.
What does the sine wave tell us? That it's a sine wave. Hee-hee.
Oh, the arrogance of adherents of newfangled technology. Of course, before you there was nothing, all with a burdock... and cleaned their rifles with bricks.
p.s. to sweating pigeons in every hole and really long ago would have plastered his face, but apparently the moderation of this forum does not imply a struggle with offtop, it's sad.
Start a thread on the subject, we'll discuss in depth.
You've already said goodbye, but you won't leave. Is that your real last name?
If you don't know how a nickname like this appears on the forum, apply machine learning.However, I'm afraid that here, too, the MoD is powerless once again.
I just like to imagine sitting there, minding your own business, not touching anybody.
and then a scarecrow walks into your car or office and starts saying something like, "show me the profits."
They used to bury you for that, but now it's called liberal values.
More like "advertising is the engine of commerce" values.
The section about 4 started to dry up thanks to the efforts of characters like these - now they've come here.
Start a branch on the subject, we'll discuss in a meaningful way.
Why don't you start a branch and teach people how to trade profitably? Ahhhhhh, sheep can't be taught. Is that the reason?
Everyone knows how to pout. Hee-hee.
Go on.
If we remove all the uncomplicated (or pretentious?) pathos from your message, only your figure will remain, but unfortunately the value of this figure = 0
It is not a problem at all to pass to basic functions when estimating the CD, with a proper persistence it is possible to make an inverse transformation with a given error
but the problem remains the same - to trade by these "rocky drawings" - there should be repeatability of correspondence of the decomposed signal and market movements.... If "on the fingers":
if you see tits like this when you go to your basis functions, you need to sell and that's it!
UPD:
for those who have forgotten what Kotelnikov's theorem allows you to find:
https://nag.ru/articles/article/103332/teorema-kotelnikova-dlya-chaynikov-prostyimi-slovami.html
If we remove all the uncomplicated (or pretentious?) pathos from your message, only your figure will remain, but unfortunately the value of this figure = 0
It is not a problem at all to pass to basic functions when estimating the CD, with a proper persistence it is possible to make an inverse transformation with a given error
but the problem remains the same - to trade by these "rocky drawings" - there should be repeatability of correspondence of the decomposed signal and market movements.... If "on the fingers":
if you saw tits like this when moving to your basis functions, then you need to sell and that's it!
Right. That's right. It's a divert.