Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2046
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shows bullshit, in a word.
just like everything else we do here )))))))))))))
=========================
Give the pattern in good hands)
Take two bars, one 4 times slower than the other e.g. 5 and 20
5 should break through 20 and go back, 20 should be in a strong trend, it should be in a strong slope
Then when 5 breaks through the level of that slope of 20, we open an order.
It looks so easy to look but it is a real pleasure to program it mathematically, I think I can use Euclidian geometry pattern recognition but the patterns have to be drawn manually.)
Try to program such a pattern if you are interested ....
Yes, I'm writing now...
mytarmailS:
Catch. If the first line is not needed kommente in Oninit entry. Yes, and Alert should be recommended to comment too.)
mytarmailS:
Catch. If the first line is not needed kommente in Oninit entry. Yes, and Alert should also be recommended)
Thank you! With the help of instructions from the Internet )) installed the expert )) I am such a pro ...
i have a question
I can not rewind/expand/decrease the chart. The Expert Advisor activates with the same mouse button, I can not rewind/expand/decrease the chart.
Maybe double click or even triple click can be rewritten.
I have not considered this nuance ((
I give the pattern in good hands)
These are the patterns Max will not find any algorithm that looks at the data
1) by a sliding window ,
2) which looks at increments ,
3) that doesn't take into account the sequence of events,
4) that doesn't know how to discard "left events" between "good events," ,
5) which does not consider absolute values (prices)
These are the patterns Max will not find any algorithm that looks at the data
1) with a sliding window ,
2) that looks at increments ,
3) that doesn't take into account the sequence of events,
4) that doesn't know how to discard "left events" between "good events," ,
5) which does not consider absolute values (prices)
These are the patterns Max will not find any algorithm that looks at the data
1) with a sliding window ,
2) which looks at increments ,
3) that doesn't take into account the sequence of events,
4) that doesn't know how to discard "left events" between "good events," ,
5) which does not consider absolute values (prices)
Thank you! With the help of instructions from the Internet )) installed the expert )) I am such a pro ...
I have a question
I can not rewind/expand/decrease the chart. The Expert Advisor activates with the same mouse button, i.e. I rewind the chart with the same condition
Maybe double click or even triple click can be rewritten.
I have not considered this nuance ((
You can, of course, in head counts of clicks and on the first one time in a variable, and on the next click to calculate the time difference, and if it's less than that, then by the last click. Triple click is much more complicated. You have to catch it.
In general, catch. One second costs per click. The "alert" should be remembered.
In theory, an ordinary neural network should find, which needs to input prices and mashups
The answer is not correct, think again)
You show it in the tester for 2 years, not on 3 papers. Everything will fall into place.
First of all, formalize it.) Translate it into machine code, can you? I could not, although it seems simple... I'll do through pattern recognition... MANually mark it up.
Well, at least try to think how it can be programmed, try hard)) And then you'll understand my main idea! That you can't teach such patterns with conventional approaches...
Neither normalization in its usual form, nor a sliding window works here ... in short, what am I repeating, I wrote out all 5 points
the answer is wrong, think again)
Well, formalize it first)) Translate it into machine code, can you do it? I could not, although it seems simple... I'll do through pattern recognition... MANually mark it up.
Well, at least try to think how it can be programmed, try hard)) And then you'll understand my main idea! That you can't teach such patterns with conventional approaches...
Neither normalization in its usual form nor a sliding window works here ... in short, I have repeated myself, I wrote out all 5 points
Why isn't this right?
You can, of course, in head counts of clicks and on the first time in a variable and on the next click to calculate the time difference and if it is less, then on the last click. Triple click is much more complicated. You have to catch it.
In general, catch. One second costs per click. Alert should be recommended.
It's cool, it's the bomb!
Thanks a lot!!!
I hope something will work out, I will keep you posted.