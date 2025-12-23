Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1020
This whole topic is a dead end, the market is not ruled by numbers, it is ruled by people, human psychology, for example there is no connection between the trajectory of the ball on a soccer field 10 minutes ago and what will happen now, or how you drive a car, the patterns of acceleration and reversals, they are not predictors of future accelerations, U-turns and trajectories, the dynamics itself, the price of its "pattern", is only a unique and unrepeatable past, it does not affect the future, it's all like fucking omens and black cat zabubons, dressed in mathematics, drop it before it's too late.
There is no opposition here. PEOPLE rule the market through numbers. For example, by means of algorithms which are written by mathematicians for market makers.
Well, if there were no numbers there would be no market, at least in its current form and digitized ball trajectory is quite related, even people sooner or later will be digitized and they will teach them not to howl, like you, but to upload information directly into their neurons;)))
ahah))) as soon as possible)
Well, if there were no numbers there would be no market, at least in its current form and digitized ball trajectory is quite related, even people sooner or later will be digitized and they will teach them not to howl, like you, but to upload information directly into their neurons by batch)))
I am not saying that they do not exist, they are secondary, descriptive, they are like pictures on TV, you do not influence them. Market figures are made by politicians and oligarchs who make dark deals and manipulate the market, to predict such actions you need to understand what they do and why, how can you not understand, the motives of big money are primary, not past price patterns, we need to learn to predict what decisions will be made at various summits and meetings of the big five (10, ...) politicians and business masters, due to the current world and market situation, how interest rates will change, what will be regulated and so on. These are the engines of price, not the wanking over past charts.
You can only profit from price changes over a period of time. But if you enter the market not in the direction of the price, you'll get a loss.
To know the future price direction, you have to know the history. Without it, it's a deadlock. The pure FA may be entered only with a 1:1 leverage.
The FA can only be entered with 1:1 leverage.
Not "dumb" but ONLY, only FA, only, TA - sucks, and shoulders are evil.
Who can't trade, shoulders are evil. That's right. If you do not know how to trade, leverage is evil.
There is always something in the way of a bad dancer.
FA + leverage 1:1, or they came up with the idea of swindling naive users.
No, it's evil for everyone.
I'm a very good dancer, but it does not depend on the skill, it's the law of the market, you cannot exceed the acceptable risk.
I don't know mql, all I need is close prices of one instrument but real time, or maybe somebody has a simple code that saves quotes in a text file, I need to have 40k last close prices