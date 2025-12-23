Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1020

New comment
 
Vasily Perepelkin:

This whole topic is a dead end, the market is not ruled by numbers, it is ruled by people, human psychology, for example there is no connection between the trajectory of the ball on a soccer field 10 minutes ago and what will happen now, or how you drive a car, the patterns of acceleration and reversals, they are not predictors of future accelerations, U-turns and trajectories, the dynamics itself, the price of its "pattern", is only a unique and unrepeatable past, it does not affect the future, it's all like fucking omens and black cat zabubons, dressed in mathematics, drop it before it's too late.

There is no opposition here. PEOPLE rule the market through numbers. For example, by means of algorithms which are written by mathematicians for market makers.

 
Ivan Negreshniy:
Well, if there were no numbers there would be no market, at least in its current form and digitized ball trajectory is quite related, even people sooner or later will be digitized and they will teach them not to howl, like you, but to upload information directly into their neurons;)))

ahah))) as soon as possible)

 
Ivan Negreshniy:
Well, if there were no numbers there would be no market, at least in its current form and digitized ball trajectory is quite related, even people sooner or later will be digitized and they will teach them not to howl, like you, but to upload information directly into their neurons by batch)))

I am not saying that they do not exist, they are secondary, descriptive, they are like pictures on TV, you do not influence them. Market figures are made by politicians and oligarchs who make dark deals and manipulate the market, to predict such actions you need to understand what they do and why, how can you not understand, the motives of big money are primary, not past price patterns, we need to learn to predict what decisions will be made at various summits and meetings of the big five (10, ...) politicians and business masters, due to the current world and market situation, how interest rates will change, what will be regulated and so on. These are the engines of price, not the wanking over past charts.

 
Vasily Perepelkin:

I am not saying that they do not exist, they are secondary, descriptive, they are like pictures on TV, you do not influence them. Market figures are made by politicians and oligarchs who make dark deals and manipulate the market, to predict such actions you need to understand what they do and why, how can you not understand, the motives of big money are primary, not past price patterns, we need to learn to predict what decisions will be made at various summits and meetings of the big five (10, ...) politicians and business masters, due to the current world and market situation, how interest rates will change, what will be regulated and so on. These are the drivers of price, not jerking off to past charts.

You can only profit from price changes over a period of time. But if you enter the market not in the direction of the price, you'll get a loss.

To know the future price direction, you have to know the history. Without it, it's a deadlock. The pure FA may be entered only with a 1:1 leverage.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The FA can only be entered with 1:1 leverage.

Not "dumb" but ONLY, only FA, only, TA - sucks, and shoulders are evil.

 
You should not try to swindle naive users, especially those whodo not know how to trade:

Not "stupid" but ONLY, only FA, only, TA - sucks, and shoulders are evil

Who can't trade, shoulders are evil. That's right. If you do not know how to trade, leverage is evil.

 
Vasily Perepelkin:

Not "dumb" but ONLY, only FA, only, TA - sucks, and shoulders are evil

You don't like cats? You just don't know how to cook them...

There is always something in the way of a bad dancer.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Who can't trade, for him the shoulders are evil. That's exactly right. FA + leverage 1:1, or they came up with the idea of swindling naive users.

No, it's evil for everyone.

Konstantin Nikitin:

There's always something in the way of a bad dancer.

I'm a very good dancer, but it does not depend on the skill, it's the law of the market, you cannot exceed the acceptable risk.

 
Guys can I connect R with a metatrader if I do not know mql, all I need is the closing price of one instrument but real time, or maybe someone has a simple code that saves quotes in a text file, I need to constantly have something like 40k last closing prices
 
mytarmailS:
I don't know mql, all I need is close prices of one instrument but real time, or maybe somebody has a simple code that saves quotes in a text file, I need to have 40k last close prices
If you want real-time quotes in R, without MQL, try to search the specifications of the WEB terminals interface, they probably have some AJAX, COMET, while you have SHINY - you'll figure it out and tell us).
1...101310141015101610171018101910201021102210231024102510261027...3741
New comment