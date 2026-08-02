Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2049
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Vorontsov watching? ))
No, I'm taking a test, it's the last one.
In connection with the crown give electronic certificates and online courses to choose from, for free... decided to sign up for something. There's all sorts of tests.
No, I'm taking a test, that's the last one.
because of the crown they give e-certificates and online courses to choose from, for free... decided to sign up for something. There's all sorts of tests
What's not a test for your brain? )
What's not a test for your brain? )
there's a better one)
Who's going to figure it out? )
2
2
why not 5?
Why not 5?
5 is already in use
why not 5?
5
also based on arithmetic
also based on arithmetic
lines:
1. 3+1=4
2. 2+1=3
3. 3+flag2=5
columns:
1. 3+2=5
2. 1+3=4
3. 1+flag2=3
with maximal non-repetition, purely imho