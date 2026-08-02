Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2049

New comment
[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

Vorontsov watching? ))

No, I'm taking a test, it's the last one.

In connection with the crown give electronic certificates and online courses to choose from, for free... decided to sign up for something. There's all sorts of tests.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

No, I'm taking a test, that's the last one.

because of the crown they give e-certificates and online courses to choose from, for free... decided to sign up for something. There's all sorts of tests

What's not a test for your brain? )

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

What's not a test for your brain? )

there's a better one)

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Who's going to figure it out? )


2

[Deleted]  
dr.mr.mom:

2

why not 5?

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Why not 5?

5 is already in use

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

why not 5?

5
Try your arithmetic :))
[Deleted]  
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
5
Try arithmetic :))

also based on arithmetic


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

also based on arithmetic


Right, 4 times the pattern appears
 

lines:

1. 3+1=4

2. 2+1=3

3. 3+flag2=5

columns:

1. 3+2=5

2. 1+3=4

3. 1+flag2=3

with maximal non-repetition, purely imho

1...204220432044204520462047204820492050205120522053205420552056...3743
New comment