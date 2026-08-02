Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2050
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lines:
1. 3+1=4
2. 2+1=3
3. 3+flag2=5
columns:
1. 3+2=5
2. 1+3=4
3. 1+flag2=3
with maximal non-repetition, purely imho
also true, but here without taking into account the convexity/convexity of the figures
it's a double situation
Who's going to figure it out? )
Raven's test? 5
Raven's test? 5
I think so, I forgot already... I picked a 5.
The site hangs, I reloaded the test pages several times.
https://xn--80adjkcael4abtflqeskx.xn--p1ai/#start.
found a course there from some uni on deep MO, signed up
mytarmailS
thanks
In continuation of this
I used Valery's script to manually select examples for training, which I liked.
Trained Kohonen, pulled interesting prototypes after clustering...
I think it turned out pretty good...
Now I can use these prototypes to look for similarities in the graph...
ods.ai is interesting, but I don't know how to get there
Send me an email and I'll send you an invitation.
What?
If it gives a prediction for a bar or several, it is not enough to make a decision, it is not much better than the MA. I am interested in the deviations from this notional MA for profits.
I think so, I forgot already. I chose 5.
The site hangs, I reloaded the test pages several times.
https://xn--80adjkcael4abtflqeskx.xn--p1ai/#start
found a course there from some uni on deep MoD, signed up.
They always discriminate, my region does not get in :(
thanks
In continuation of this
Using Valery's script, I manually selected examples for training that I liked.
Trained kohonen, pulled prototypes I found interesting after clustering...
I think it turned out pretty good...
Now I can use these prototypes to look for similarities in the graph...
The clustering doesn't seem very good, lots of self-similar pictures.
And the approach itself is interesting, how many points were used to describe the structure?
Clustering seems not very good, a lot of self-similar pictures.
And the approach itself is interesting, how many points were used to describe the structure?
Clustering is very good...
I just want to describe on the level of images what I can't describe by code myself...
It's simple...
the work of an automatic recognizer...
of course it doesn't work )) but I got what I wanted ...