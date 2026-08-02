Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2048
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Okay... I'll keep my fingers crossed.
But most importantly, you understand why the network can't find the pattern I described? )
Because it is statistically insignificant, most likely
let it be so )
let it be so )
If you remove everything unnecessary and leave about such squiggles... there is a correlation analysis for that, find all such patterns and see. For the NS it's a seed, it should be able to look for more complex things. Subtract those Machs from the prices and find similar correlations in increments. Seeds.
That's what I want to do.
Because it is statistically insignificant, most likely
or the pattern itself works out 50/50))) that's why the network ignores it.
If you have a pattern, it will work out 50/50))) so the net ignores it.
This is correct, when you teach the network, it will look for an authentic pattern, and as a rule in the TS pattern is a visual figure, and if it is hard to lock, then in most cases it does not give profit.)
Who's going to figure it out? )
What should I change to make the double click count in half a second instead of a second?
Who's going to figure it out? )
Watching Vorontsov? ))