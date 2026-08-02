Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1992
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I'm talking about python, I can't run your own code in this miracle language for clean guys.)
I'll write in python, but the code must first run))
Try running it through the debugger first.
It'll create a config file for you
Then try just running
Hello all!
If anyone has free time, please check the time series for predictability by neural networks.
As I do not understand anything in these ns, and there is no one else to ask... Thank you!
This is what the series looks like (attached)
The last time value is at the beginning of the file, the old one is at the end.
Hello all!
If anyone has free time, please check the time series for predictability by neural networks.
As I do not understand anything in these ns, and there is no one else to ask... Thank you!
This is what the series looks like (attached)
The last temporary value is at the beginning of the file, the oldest one is at the end.
Hello all!
If anyone has free time, please check the time series for predictability by neural networks.
As I do not understand anything in these ns, and there is no one else to ask... Thank you!
This is what the series looks like (attached)
The last temporary value at the beginning of the file, the oldest one at the end.
According to the five previous values:
60% accuracy
The 10 preceding values deteriorate, the accuracy is 50 percent.
on the 3rd one the accuracy is 57
Blue initial, orange prediction. Last 300 values
on five previous values:
60% accuracy
on 10 preceding deteriorates, accuracy 50
accuracy 57 on the 3rd.
Blue baseline, orange prediction. Last 300 values.
Something I don't understand. How can a regression model estimate in percentages? It should be in absolute values.
Here's the help I found https://scikit-learn.org/stable/modules/generated/sklearn.linear_model.LinearRegression.html :
I.e. it is not worth converting to percentages, because negative values are possible. Just a coefficient.
Something I don't understand. How can a regression model estimate in percentages? It has to be in absolute values.
logarithms
I don't understand something. How can a regression model estimate in percentages? It has to be in absolute values.
Here's the reference https://scikit-learn.org/stable/modules/generated/sklearn.linear_model.LinearRegression.html :
I.e., it shouldn't be converted to a percentage, because negative values are possible. Just a coefficient.
The negative ones are the inverse of the relationship. It's hard to imagine such a model
Greetings all! Here is a simple animation system for changing parameters of your systems. Will be handy for debugging or observing the work of RL systems.
It consists of two scriptssave_csv.py and animation.py
All this works as follows.
Pre-paste the contents of the save_csv.py script into yourself. When called, the function will save your variables into a file with extension .csv.
Run the animation.py script
Then start your system, and the graphs will start.
The animation .py script can be left on while searching for a Gaal.
ripped from
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ercd-Ip5PfQ
negative is an inverse relationship. It's hard to imagine such a model
more is less than one) and you know how hard it is to explain a unit circle? More than one circle would have to be drawn... Although you're definitely not youche)))), but all is not lost))))
more less than one) and do you know how hard it is to explain the unit circle? More than one circle would have to be drawn... Although you're definitely not a poke)))), but all is not lost))))
?