Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1985
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Do you know how to make libraries in python?
I still couldn't get your script to run... got rid of all the errors, but it doesn't see the methods -
randomized_lqv_subnet_builder() and randomized_d_subnet_builder
I need to merge all classes into one bible, then I would run it through R, but if one script takes a class from another script, and that one from the third one... I don't know how to run it.
It should work without any problems.
add python to your PATH, you must have left it unchecked during the installation.
You have a level with a lot of unknowns)))), I probably haven't touched the bot for two months, and I haven't looked at the terminal for a month, I watch it through the site )))).
it's like an airplane.
Do you know how to make libraries in python?
I still couldn't get your script to run... got rid of all the errors, but it doesn't see the methods -
randomized_lqv_subnet_builder() and randomized_d_subnet_builder
I need to merge all classes into one bible, then I would run it through R, but if one script takes a class from another script and that one from the third one... I don't know how to run this.
For win 10. Go into the Path variable and add there the folder where you installed python and where you installed VS Code and the working folder with the files. That's it.
For another Windows, google how to get to the environment variables.
Check again that all the files are in the same folder, as on the screenshot to the right. If even a neuronet is in a subfolder it's ok, just put everything in the environment variables.
For win 10. Go to the Path variable and add there the folder where python is installed and where VS Code is installed and the working folder with the files. That's it.
For another Windows, google how to get to the environment variables.
Check again that all the files are in the same folder, as on the screenshot to the right. If even a neuronet is in a subfolder then it's okay, just put everything in the environment variables.
I can not, I have already entered the paths in 10 ways, does not want to... I'm ready to smash this laptop .... hour killed...
Why can't I just install and work properly, and I have to enter some paths somewhere ... These developers are really ...fucked up or something.
It does not work, I have already entered 10 ways to the path, does not want to... I'm ready to smash this laptop .... hour killed...
Why can't I just install and work properly, and I have to enter some paths somewhere ... Are these developers completely ...fucked up or what?
So the error is not there, look carefully. These are paths for Windows, so it can see applications from the command line without full paths to folders, only. It's the same for R. It took you only an hour? Consider that you haven't started :D Remember that you also want to understand the architecture of the NS.
If you add it via graphical interface, you need to either restart your computer so that environment variables are re-read, or do it from command line.
set PATH=%PATH%;C:\your\path\here\
So the error is not there, look carefully.
Where else can you look?
What about the library?
I use this path
=============================================== About Other
You can get rid of the error by adding a point...
this solution was on stackowerflow
but it does nothing, the studio does not see the methods
I use this path
=============================================== About Other
You can get rid of the error by adding a point...
this solution was on stackowerflow
but it does nothing, the studio can't see the methods
add the directory with the files to the path.
Or you can add manually at the beginning of the script, something like