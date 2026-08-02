Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1995
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Thank you Maxim!
Actually, I forgot to say, it is enough that the model predicted the next sign (+-) of the series, target + plus value. And the specific accuracy is not important.
Sample length n = 54 , covers all possible values.
The sign is predicted perfectly.
The sign is predicted perfectly.
I wonder if it's the Grail.
Interesting. grail or what?
A good stable stretch)
))) good steady stretch)
I guess ))
Here is the file with GBPUSD. It is interesting to check the same trained model using data of another pair.
Beware of accidents with perfect results, they allow you to overly believe in the workability of your TS, and there should always be some doubt, and if all options are checked, then you can relax.
To check the efficiency of the method you should perform at least 100 optimizations with different sliding window, and only then draw conclusions.
I wonder if it's the Grail.
I wonder if it's the Grail.
Yes
Guys! Throw the Grail, for the sake of Christ, into the public domain! I would eat the earth just to see Him ...
Here is the file with GBPUSD. It is interesting to check the same trained model on the data of another pair.
>>> regr.score(X_train, y_train)
0.8616703952274422
>>> regr.score(X_test, y_test)
0.8647036898993664
Guys! Throw the Grail, for Christ's sake, into the public domain! I'm willing to eat dirt just to see Him...
Alexander, if the Grail is found, the meaning of life will disappear and drag, sex and rock 'n' roll will begin. But is it really necessary? )
Alexander, if the grail is found, then the meaning of life will disappear and drag, sex, and rock 'n' roll will begin. But is it really necessary? )
I don't know, Max.
But I do know that there are profitable TCs, and people use them. Are they happy? I don't know. We must try it ourselves - it's never too late to quit :)))