Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1987
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Forget it, it's not your thing :D Read how modules are connected, look for where you messed up.
You can run the debugger, then all the errors are highlighted beautifully. I'm telling you that there is no point in climbing into the firing line with your bare ass. You have to learn the language first.for what will you do next? well, run the tester and what?
The language is fine, I wouldn't say I'm too lost in it... I'm more lost in VCS itself and in stupid problems like the one above... they have nothing to do with the language...
so I created a module for the test in the same folder
here i'm trying to run the module_test script from the same folder
Do you see ? Same thing, the problem is not with the language, otherwise I wouldn't have written the test, the problem is in some stupid left side problems
Yes, the language is fine, I wouldn't say I'm very lost in it... more in the VC itself and such dumb problems like the one above... they are not related to the language...
so I created a module for the test in the same folder
here i'm trying to run the module_test script from the same folder
Do you see ? Same thing, the problem is not in the language, otherwise I wouldn't have written this test, the problem is in some dumb lefty bugs
Try creating a new folder, create a couple of modules in it. I don't know what's wrong, it never happened to me.)Most likely VScode needs to be configured, yes
what are the options?
When loading the script the first thing that comes to mind, either in the wind is something where you can specify it, the second thing that comes to mind is the registry. It seems like everything you can write there, but whether it will work. )))) Environment variables, I think, should be there too.)
When loading the script the first thing that comes to mind, either in the wind is something where you can specify it, the second thing that comes to mind is the registry. There seems to be everything you can write, but whether it will work.)))) The environment variables should be there too.)
The code is in python... so in the script itself
Try creating a new folder, create a couple of modules in it. I don't know what the glitch is, it never happened to me )Most likely VScode should be configured, yes
I will tear it all down...
tear everything down...
try just running tester.py from the folder, without vscode
If the same error, your python doesn't see the folder
I'll tear it all down...
Fuck---))) I was planning to start in October ))) And I'm already scared))))
Fuck---))) I was planning to start in October )))) And it's already scary))))
)))), money is not waiting.
)))), money is not waiting.
The main thing nerves)))) Or tail)