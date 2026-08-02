Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1921
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I don't understand, do you want to get the resulting proebrations in the rules in order to transfer them to mcule?
Of course, otherwise how am I going to apply the model later? :)
Of course, otherwise how will I apply the model later? :)
)))))) well rewrite all algorithms with R in µl and then you'll get all transformations in rules in µl ))
)))))) well rewrite all algorithms with R in µl and then get all transformations in rules in µl ))
I realized that this type of clustering does not create rules that can reproduce the result without repeating the clustering. And clustering is too slow. So the rules should be created through the construction of a tree, which will divide the clustering results into appropriate classes on whatever traits.
So the question remains - how to save in csv belonging string to each class?
Although here's strange, why not just continue clustering with existing data and define a new string in one of the classes, or can?
k = kmeans(data, centers = 7) data = k$cluster
data(mtcars) mt.k <- kmeans(mtcars, centers = 4) mt.k$centers
And I don't understand how to roll the results into a particular column?
This picture shows the same predictors as before, but the sample size is different, and most importantly, new predictors have been added.
So how do we interpret this, the propensity to overtrain?
I will elegantly adjust any curves using clustering. Contact
Why such a crude algorithm starts pouring over new data almost immediately - I can't figure out
I blame the retraining tree. I want to use Busta, but I can't transfer it to mql quickly
Phew... here's the answer.
if you train a model for one time period and then look acuras on the data for another (newly clustered), then for the tree will:
trane is the training dataset + validation dataset
new dataset is generally new data on new clusters. Even though the tree worked well on validation, it fails on the new ones.
See catbust on the same data:
TRAIN DATA: 0.9304589707927677 0.8916666666666667 NEW DATA: 0.8528265107212476
What's the difference?
you don't know what's going on until you check it step by step.
I was right to blame the tree. Thought it could handle such a simple task, but no.
parsing catbust...
Phew... here's the answer.
if you train a model for one time period and then look acuras on the data for another (newly clustered), then for the tree will:
trane is the training dataset + validation dataset
new dataset is generally new data on new clusters. Even though the tree worked well on validation, it fails on the new ones.
See catbust on the same data:
What's the difference? Parsing the catbust...
You can't tell at once what's going on until you check everything step by stepI was right to complain about the tree.
Now give me pictures of the mountains. By the way, how was it in the mountains? Where have you been?
Altai... I didn't go at the last moment, I was reluctant.)
By the way, do you know anything about pluses?