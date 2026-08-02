Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1920
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So I was wondering, what if you partition this sample on these islands and already within them do training models.
So you need to apply kmeans clustering or something cooler.
run it
km <- kmeans(um$layout, centers = 4)
that's how many clusters you want to find
and now
put it instead of target
here
How beautiful it's become, the pictures.
It's amazing!
keep going gentlemen, watching the process very closely
So you need to apply kmeans clustering for example or something cooler, wait
run it
How many clusters do you want to find?
and now
put it instead of target
here
I'm doing it wrong :(
I'm doing it wrong :(
throw that out, you can't comment on code within function arguments
you can't comment on the code inside the function arguments
Wow, took it out and made it like in the screenshot.
while it's thinking.
while he's thinking.
I wonder what))
interesting about what))
here's a thought, it means managed to split into 4 clusters?
How do I save the line partitioning to each cluster now?
here's a thought, this means managed to split into 4 clusters?
Yes
Now how do you save the line partitioning to each cluster?
You save the umap model.
save the kmeans model
and that's it.
Putellipsoid = TRUE.
should be pretty cool
Yes
That's interesting, I'll try to learn the models separately and see what happens.
save the umap model
save the kmeans model
and that's it.
Can you be more specific?
I need to save:
1. The rules for partitioning into clusters in a readable form, in order to code them in MQL.
2. Layout in clusters of lines in csv file
How do I do it?
1. The cluster partitioning rules in a readable form, so that they can be coded in MQL
I don't understand, do you want to get the resulting breakdowns in rules and transfer them to mql?