Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1924
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I know)) I wrote about dbscan on the previous page.)
But with it, too, will be a hassle, first, with clusters all the same will need to play with the second, it is wildly slow recognition of new data.
I read somewhere or the package is planned to do or in p-studio chip was to appear - that the cluster will be manually selectable directly with the mouse, did not hear about it?
There is no need to make things up. This is the fastest implementation of hdbscan in R. And you don't need to play around, you just need to figure out the parameters and use it. I read somewhere, one man said - it's not for MO.
Good luck
Same data but target with three classes
In order:
In the first code.
how to deal with it ? )
No need to make it up. This is the fastest implementation of hdbscan in R.
And you don't need to play around, you just need to figure out the parameters and use it. I read somewhere, one man said - it's not for MO.
Tweaking the parameters is what I called playing around, it's definitely not going to hit those clusters the first time, but it's such a thing...
I've got something like this.
Well, it's very interesting. Thanks for the tip.
And these conversions
umap_transform(X = X1$test1$x, model = origin.sumap, n_threads = 4 L, verbose = TRUE) -> test1.sumapThis is instead of the standard predicate? You have to feed new data here, right?
Hi all!
Maybe someone can tell me the problem that none of the brokers from Russia does not allow to open trades on mt5 using python (alfa-forex, BKS, FINAM, just2trade). All brokers give an error:"comment=Unsupported filling mode". My trades open correctly with MetaQuotes demo for the mt5 developer.
Please advise how to deal with this? Has anyone found a reliable broker that allows to trade using python?
Hi all!
Maybe someone can tell me the problem that none of the brokers from Russia does not allow to open trades on mt5 using python (alfa-forex, BKS, FINAM, just2trade).
All brokers give an error:"comment=Unsupported filling mode". My trades open correctly with MetaQuotes demo for the mt5 developer.
Please advise how to deal with this.
Try the order_send example, but use 'ORDER_FILLING' instead of
use 'ORDER_FILLING_FOK' or 'ORDER_FILLING_IOC' instead.
Try the order_send example, but instead of
use 'ORDER_FILLING_FOK' or 'ORDER_FILLING_IOC' instead.
Vladimir,
helped, thank you!!!
And these transformations.Is this instead of the standard predict? You have to feed new data here, right?
Yes, it's kind of a prefix. And that's the main advantage of this package.
Yes, it's kind of a prefect. And this is the main advantage of this package.
Well, in the "umap" package you can just make predictions through predictions, but I haven't heard about adding a target. In any case, thanks for the new Exceliance.
How about the results? Is it better to classify with this package?
Nowhere did I come across any research on the best way to normalize the inputs: increments, subtraction ma, sliding window?
https://github.com/philipperemy/fractional-differentiation-time-series
You should differentiate until the ADF test starts to pass, i.e. the increments do not become stationary. But you can go a little further than that.
The point is to keep the data within the known neural network range on the one hand, but to lose as little information as possible on the other hand