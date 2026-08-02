Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1918
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You can also play with the parameters of umap , there are metrics, proximity, k-neighbors
Look in the vinette, there are many things there.
see
You can also play with umap parameters, there are metrics, proximity, k-neighbors
Check out the vinette, there's a lot there.
Interesting, thank you! Judging by the picture - trash? :)
I can not run it in my place.
I understand that I have R is outdated - how to update it? :)
Interesting, thank you! Judging by the picture - garbage? :)
I can not run it in my place.
I understand that I have R outdated - how to update it? :)
I guess so, need to update it.
I guess so, garbage :))
i think you should generate millions of indicators, then copy them to a feature selection and put them in a folder. when you have 1000 meaningful indicators, you can do something
Hi all. Here is the monitoring of my account. It shows everything to shut everyone up forever. If you are losers in life, just shut up, and let others do the work. Neural networks work, it is your brain that does not work, that you claim the opposite !
can you give me a link to the source code on githab? maybe there's a theory there.
Interesting, thank you! Judging by the picture - garbage? :)
In 2D space, you can see some clumps of patterns.
but this can also be random, we need more data
In 2D space, you can see some clumps of patterns.
But it could also be random, we need more data.
You can try samples from different years.
I downloaded version 4 of R, as I was asked, and now it's giving me the heebie-jeebies with some quaternary argument.
Reinstalled, tried to install, but again says there is no package for this versionThe installation seems to go through R, not RStudio.
It seems to run, but is it possible to save these models, so as not to count again?
Sure, but what exactly do you need to save?
I have by the way R-3.6.3 )))) did not even know that already had a 4)
Of course, what do you need to save?
I have by the way R-3.6.3 )))) did not even know that already had a 4)
Well here's a 3D model, let's say, which opens in a separate window and even there is no way how to make a screen, here's how it can be saved, and then just from a blank sheet to download and there will be a model?
That's how to interpret such a stacking?
By the way, how to set the colors to classes forcibly - I don't understand what is what?