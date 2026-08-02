Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2820

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Roman #:

Gradient Boosting

on the traine, the gainrises to 0.85
 but drops to 0.75 on the test


As an option to raise the asssugasu, you can try to approximate the effect of significant variables, for each class -1, 0, 1
To use these splines as new variables.

For example, for class 1, the impact of RSI was as follows

Approximated, we got a new spline.

And so on, for each variable and each class.
As a result, we get a new set of splines, which we feed to the input instead of the original variables.

Well, commendable!!!

Well, I got 0.83 on xgboost, but already from other variables, I took ohlc and donchian channel and built all possible relations between variables, each with each... I got more than 10k signs....
But there were about 300 variables with important signs.

Interesting idea with approximation, though I don't understand it, try it.... Interesting.
If you can squeeze out 0.9, I think it'll be cool.


=======
I want to create an automatic feature builder, but I can't get my act together with the code architecture....
In essence it should be a bomb, but that's in theory.

=======
What do you train models in?
 
mytarmailS #:
Well, that's commendable!

Well, I got 0.83 on xgboost, but already from other variables, I took ohlc and donchian channel and built all possible relations between variables, each with each... I got more than 10k signs....
But there were about 300 variables with important signs.

Interesting idea with approximation, though I don't understand it, try it.... Interesting.
If you can squeeze out 0.9, I think it'll be cool.


=======
I want to create an automatic feature builder, but I can't get my head around the code architecture....
In essence, it should be a bomb, but that's in theory

=======
What do you train your models in?

In these examples all possible relations between variables were set automatically.
Although you can disable them, or set specific variables for the relationship.
k7


I played with tuning without approximation, increased the number of nodes per tree to the number of variables.
The model became more complex, trained for 12 minutes.
on the traine assugasurose to 0.97
 but the test spoils everything at 0.74.
k6

In general there is probably something to work on and think about. Maybe something will come out of yourdata.
There are a lot of different settings in the program, I just don't fully understand how to work with them.
I'm just studying the functionality myself since yesterday ))
And your dataset just happened to come up, to study the functionality, well, maybe something will come out of your data.

I don't quite understand what you mean by automatic feature builder?
Auto search for features themselves, or auto search for relations between existing features?

 
Roman #:

In these examples, all possible relationships between variables have been set automatically.
Although you can disable them, or set specific variables for the relationship.

No, that' s not what I meant.

I meant that I trained xgboost on other features to get akurasi 0.83 on new data.

Constructed the traits from OHLC and another indicator

according to the principle

O[i] - H[i-1]

L[i-5]-indic[i-10]

........

....

..

and so all possible combinations (all with all).

I got about 10,000 traits.

300 of them useful.

the model gave 0.83 on the new data.

===========

Roman #:

I don't quite understand what you mean by an automatic feature builder?

I want to automate the above described so that the computer itself constructs features, and then there will be not 10k features to choose from, but a billion for example....

Roman #:

Auto search for the features themselves, or auto search for dependencies between the available features?

automatic creation/construction of features ---> testing for suitability ---> selection of the best ones ---> possibly mutation of the best ones in search of even better ones ....

And it's all automatic.

Based on MSUA, if you've read it... but only based on it....

 
Roman #:

There are a lot of different settings in the prog, I just don't fully understand how to work with them.

I'm just studying the functionality myself since yesterday ))
And your dataset just by the way, to study the functionality, well, maybe something and squeeze out of your data.

What is this programme?

[Deleted]  
The conclusions on targets and attributes are the same as HMM. It's not clear where they come from 😀
 
Non-stupid people who think proximity and probability are the same thing don't get it.....
[Deleted]  
What they don't teach in vocational school is that mathematically any matrix is the same 😀😀😀😀 and operations on them are the same. Only algorithms of cluster definition and names differ.
 
Yep, mathematically any matrix is the same, hence proximity and probability are the same)))).
Don't embarrass yourself, you non-student.
[Deleted]  

readgeometric probability

He's a real stump, clinging to every word.

You have total cognitive dystrophy, how can you even argue about anything?
 
Does hmm use geometric probability?
No! What are you doing with that?
Calling proximity a geometric probability, OK. It's still not comparable to normal probability...

You just don't admit you're stupid, you change your mind in every post, you jump from topic to topic, you call me names.
Just to avoid admitting the obvious...


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