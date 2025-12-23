Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 957
Yes, well, here it is at all. It's watery. What is it, like a "conspiracy" or something?
Efficiency 0.0001% of being here. So chat, and the time is pathetic for yapping, not on the case.
So, goodbye guys and gals arivederci, arivoir, ciao, goodbye, in general bye....)
Here you go. Many examples show when train=>validation. And you need train=>validation=>test(test data, which the algorithm does not see at all, but only predicts by trained model, on train, validation)
So those examples that show train results and then on validation don't say anything. I have plenty of examples where validation gets you 95% of the target.
That's my point, too. You need a run on a file external to the training. Just the dates. The graphs you cited show exactly that. If the model is not retrained, everything, including the chart, looks about the same everywhere.
If anyone is interested, the previously posted tests were done on a tree with this result outside of the training sample.
Apparently it is not always necessary to achieve 99% performance if the strategy itself has the right seed.
keep it up.
Do you have a demo or just a tester?
go on.
What difference does it make what he has or doesn't have? No one is forcing you to read the subject. If he thinks it's water, it's water. Ciao, so ciao.
Asked Alesha a question - how he works with BP. I read his answer (of course, already deleted). Well, what can I say...
Alyoshenka seems to be a genius! He should listen to him, as well as Koldun. Only - shhhh ..., do not tell anyone about it.
Aleshenka said that there are a lot of books on working with tics, but he did not send me any in person
Hilarious... a whole book on working with tics.
Yeah. That's the answer I read. Nah, there's something to it. I don't know what he's reading, but he looks like he knows what he's doing. I may be wrong.
I do not have fxsaber on all of them :D
One way or another, but the branch has reached another dead end, thanks to the efforts of the ubiquitous Asaulenko and SanSanych (like mine, but with their own characters).
I could yell in falsetto: "Alyosha, Koldun, well, have pity on us wretched! Give us a drink from the Grail! My soul is burning."