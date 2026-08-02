Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1913
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But the neural network will never indicate exactly the moment of entering the participant who will change the price (price driver), although it is not necessary - in 99% if you know how to determine the price driver and its direction your deals will always be before the realization and you will have a stable profit.
Do you mean the work from the level? If it's formalizable, NS will do it better than you. If it's not formalizable, it's gambling.
Do you mean level work? If it is formalizable, then NS will do it better than you. If it is not formalizable, then it is gambling.
How do you formalize my desire to close a large position at market price? I wanted to hold a position more, but then something told me to close my longs, and the price fell sharply when I closed my longs (I hope everyone understand that I will go short). And how does the neuronet formalize what I do not know yet)
large purchases are not made in a second, it takes time, during this time the price will display these purchases in a pattern, this pattern can be tried to find with the help of machine learning algorithms
I'll tell you this - a set of large positions (I'm talking about my volumes and larger) happens in only one way - physically it's impossible otherwise. there are no patterns or anything else.
Do you mean level work? If it is formalizable, the NS will do it better than you. if it is not formalizable, it is gambling.
All you can formalize is catching the tail of inertia, nothing more. I think you yourself realize it, but I'm afraid to admit it) I'm more than a year looking for that talent who can prove that his network is profitable, regardless of the state of the market, that will get $ 100,000 / And of those who applied (which is a little more than 1,400 people) nobody has been able to prove the profitability of their networks.(Although the market has changed (although if the network is trained to see a set of poses - this action can not physically change, then the network will in any market to see a set of poses and accurately indicate the direction), then the settings were confused, then the market is flat, then the trend)))
the network is profitable regardless of the state of the market-they will get $100,000/ And of those who applied (which is a little more than 1,400 people)
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You know, maybe you should not look for such people on forums where stochastics optimize?
Maybe you should look for such people at specialized departments, at least at several.
At one time people did not believe that it was possible to fly... The first flight happened and 86 years later we flew into space...
Here's how a robot trades with a knowledgeable person who has devoted his life to clever algorithms.
I could give you his contacts, but he doesn't need you, neither with his hundred, nor with a million, why? the answer is obvious and it is in the picture if you think about it
If you live on an island in a tribe and no one there can speak English, it's impossible to speak English, isn't it? )))))))
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It makes me smile too when I read that someone has invented another grail)))) So good luck to you again)
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You know, maybe you should not look for such people on forums where stochastics optimize?
Maybe it is necessary to look for such people at specialized departments, and at several of them.
At one time people did not believe that it was possible to fly... The first flight happened and 86 years later we flew into space...
Here's how a robot trades with a knowledgeable person who has devoted his life to clever algorithms.
I could give you his contacts, but he doesn't need you, neither with his hundred, nor with a million, why? the answer is obvious and it is in the picture if you think about it
Eh, I get a lot of pictures like that. But tell your friend that he is going in the right direction - if his triangles are tbh, then a quick glance at his chart shows that they sometimes fall in the speculative driver prices. I'm not looking for such people to buy their products, but just to prove to them that it was not worth spending years of their lives on something that cannot produce a stable income in the market. And your acquaintance I hope is already at least a millionaire.
then a quick glance at his chart shows me that they sometimes hit the speculative driver's prices.
I would say more accurately, it is your driver that sometimes hits his points)
and I see that so far no one from the masses has come close to understanding what is happening in the market. This is very good. Since the whole crowd is my food) All the best and all the best in new developments!
Don't fucking start with that...
All right, Mom's driver, I'm sick of your crap.