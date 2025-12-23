Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 928
The main thing is that Akello won't miss again next week.
Thought my basic strategies sucked. Can someone give me some basic strategies, which I will try to improve with my agents?
Take a counter-trend. I'm telling you as a surgeon. It's the most appropriate approach. There's no better time for analysis than the beginning of a pullback....
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19598
I'll take this one for now, it's an ancient strategy, but it's good for optics
mnogovhodov_02 2016 arr_Buy turned out like this:
The girl says you're right, but we need more champagne.
She's cool, tell her I said hi!!!!
Cool, tell her I said hi!!!!
Alternative. The result immediately in classes, without probabilities. That seems worse to me.
OK, you too from her :)
Maybe it will teach you some sober thoughts about TC. How you can and can't do.....
She says I'm smart and just have to take her to Australia, she has a friend there
We need a fake marriage for that
I stopped counting errors by these tables as standard.
My reasoning is, I take class 1 right away, it is more obvious: Initial class "0" gave class "1" prediction = 86118, and class "1" gave class "1" prediction = 12256. This means that when trading, we will get false class predictions = 86118, while correct predictions = 12256, i.e. error = 86116/(86116+12256) = 87.5%9(!!), if class "1" = entry/position, then it is a disaster. But the position of class "0" is very decent - the erroneous zeros in decision making will be only 5.3%.
I don't use such tables when comparing models, either. I added it here just for clarity. You can see right away that there are a lot of zeros predicted where there should be "1", and you can see that with one tree the forecast is bad.