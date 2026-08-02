Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1564
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question as an artist to artists: how applicable are these methods for analyzing synthetics?
For those who follow the topic. Literally it appeared a couple of candles ago, fresh, you can say :-)
The signal is sometimes valuable because it can be set up at a better price. It is difficult to algorithmically prescribe it, but if there is an opportunity to open it manually, I do not miss such an opportunity.
The question is in reverse, what is the use of synthetics?
If it's peasant, then... Let's put it this way: only you know the principle of synthetic construction and the probability of influence from the outside is reduced
is it enough?
how do you evaluate synthetics?
make something like an indicator that will assign values like 0, -0,03, +0,12, -0,48 etc. to each pair? then it will turn out that the indicator line on each bar will contain 28 values for each of 28 currency pairs
Well, let's say.
how to determine the target variable?
December 4 - My MO Streaming
What's up? Where's the stream?
Question as an artist: how applicable are these methods to the analysis of synthetics?
If you mean MO, it applies to everything on Earth and beyond, another thing is that you can't find something that doesn't exist (almost), although if you really want to...
But now the search has gone infinitely bigger, it's not like just trying all codobase, you get gray hair with MO before you start and then you realize you've already made the same mistakes, it's a shame to go back, you should become a market guru and sell something))
Streaming has indeed been tentatively postponed until the New Year's weekend.
For those who are on the subject. The result is not very good :-(.
How much could you lose on this trend? :-)
And how much could you lose on this trend? :-)
I probably wouldn't have opened a pose and I wouldn't have lost anything.
The stream has indeed been tentatively rescheduled for New Year's weekend.
Come on, we're looking forward to it.