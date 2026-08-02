Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1563
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Not only that, I already have 8 chapters written. So I started a plan, but then decided to make it more detailed and accidentally started to write a book :-)
so i ask you to voice the titles of these 8 chapters, it will immediately show how prepared you are in the conversation - no plan .... well this goodness at any time of the day you can watch on youtube ))))
SZY: note that my question is not provocative, rather, it is more to your aid - the forum reads a lot of people, if you show seriousness of their intentions, then maybe you will have, as there? aaa ANSHLAG! ;)
so i ask you to voice the titles of these 8 chapters, it will immediately show how prepared you are in the conversation - no plan .... well this goodness at any time of the day you can watch on youtube ))))
ZS: note that my question is not provocative, rather, it is more to help you - the forum reads a lot of people, if you show the seriousness of their intentions, then maybe you will, as there? aaa ANSHLAG! ;)
Well done Igor for pointing this out. How can a book be without a table of contents. I'll tell you right off the bat this is a working version and is subject to change.
Chapter 1: The Duality of MoD
Chapter 2: Prediction and Classification
Chapter 3: Causal Model of Price Formation
Chapter 4: Target function and basic strategy
Chapter 5: Price Dependent and Price Non-Dependent Data
Chapter 6: Overview of Cluster Analysis
Chapter 7: The concept of generality. The theory of
Chapter 8: Reshetov's Optimizer
Chapter 9: Practice. Algorithm of Action.
The seminar itself has been tentatively moved to Friday the 13th :-)
No, the Expert Advisor. I have a good idea how to use it in Inite, but now I think how to bring it into Ontic and make it work with signals.
Are you only trying to analyze history in Excel and teach others how to trade?
Let me know when you start processing signals, I am interested.
Are you only trying to analyze history in Excel and teach others how to trade?
Let me know when you start processing signals, I'm interested.
Well done, Igor, for pointing that out. How can a book be without a table of contents. This is a working version and is subject to change.
Chapter 1: The Duality of MO
Chapter 2: Prediction and Classification
Chapter 3: Causal Model of Price Formation
Chapter 4: Target Function and Basic Strategy
Chapter 5: Price Dependent and Price Non-Dependent Data
Chapter 6: Overview of Cluster Analysis
Chapter 7: The concept of generality. The theory of
Chapter 8: Reshetov's Optimizer
Chapter 9: Practice. Algorithm of Action.
The seminar is tentatively postponed on Friday the 13th :-)
OK, thank you!
Note that the sequent has already begun to form a signal, so everything is real. Watch, admire...
All right. For newbies who think that they have more posts this means they are cool. I am an ancient inhabitant of this forum. Exclusively a practitioner. In the last 5 years I haven't missed a single trading week without a trade. Right now I haven't traded for 2 months because I'm switching to Moex. This is the biggest break in trading for the last years. It was not an easy transition to A, but it's almost done. It remains to teach him to trade in real life. So less arrogance, gentlemen.
Moex is waiting for you, and I'm waiting for you on moex too! And I'm waiting for your freelance orders! ))
How did you manage not to trade for 2 months?
My soul is calling, my hands are reaching out to make some trades.
Share, it's not easy, one might even say impossible.
Moex is waiting for you, and I'm waiting for you on moex too! And I'm waiting for your freelance orders! ))
How did you manage not to trade for 2 months?
My soul is calling and my hands are reaching out to do some kind of deal.
Share, it's not easy, one might even say impossible.
Unfortunately I only use robot, I don't trade without it. I'm not using freelance agency, alas, I try to do everything myself, but I'm not so good friends with MKUL5, and I wrote everything on 4.
I rented a VPS with MT4 and even in those moments when the robot was losing it was slower than me, which is already good.
Unfortunately, I trade only with a robot, until there is no robot and no trade. I'm not using freelance unfortunately because I try to write everything myself, but I'm not so good friends with MKUL5, but I wrote everything on 4.
I was a leaser of a VPS with MT4 and even in those moments when the robot was losing it was slower than me and I was happy about that.
You should work in the government with such optimism)).