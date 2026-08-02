Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1155
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Windows or linux do you have?
Windows 7 64x
Windows 7 64x
I'm not sure but I think you downloaded the package for linux
I'm not sure but I think you downloaded a package for linux
This is the command you gave.
I tried to zip it after unzipping, but it did not work (no error message either). Where can I get the right file for Windows?
This is the command you gave.
I tried to zip it after unzipping - did not work (although no error messages). Where then download the correct file for Windows?
I do not know what the problem is.
Ask your question on stackowerflow or write to these *** of Yandex
I don't know what the problem is anymore.
Ask a question on stackowerflow or write these *** of Yandex
Thanks for trying to help.
Tell us about your results of using this package, please.
Thank you for trying to help.
Tell us about your results of using this package, please.
I didn't use it, it's the predictors that matter, not the model, the model may perform 0.5%-3% better than another one, while the signs determine everything
I did not apply it, it is the predictor signs that are important, not the model, the model can work better than another by 0.5%-3%, and the signs determine everything
Well, I wouldn't say so, different approaches give different results, for example on my data some neuronics work, others do not, but the tree works for example and Kohonen maps and some other clustering ...
I did not apply it, it is the predictor signs that are important, not the model, the model can work better than the other by 0.5%-3%, and the signs determine everything.
It is necessary to bluntly do preprocessing of initial BP of returns, smooth outliers, etc. in order to obtain stationarity.
According to Kolmogorov, only returns and cumulative sum of returns in a sliding window may be predicted, as they have expectation=0. But not the price itself and other stuff.
And how do price and returnees relate? Right - price is an integral of all returns.
By the way, who knows a good NS or another method for conditionally matrix images like pixels? I have a matrix value from 1 to 20 in the form of numbers, i.e. marked points on the matrix 20 but 20.
Google it, there is a lot of stuff in the same R-ka
It is necessary to bluntly pre-process the initial BP of returns, smooth outliers, etc. in order to obtain stationarity.
According to Kolmogorov, only returns and cumulative sum of returns in a sliding window may be predicted, as they have expectation=0. But not the price itself and other stuff.
And how do price and returnees relate? Right - the price is the integral of all returns.
Yes, yes, we've heard it 100 times ... and tried it 100 years ago and threw it away because it's garbage