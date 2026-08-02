Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1162
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I wrote it, especially for those who are in the tank
Well, then publish for us tankers chart with a forecast for December, so that the prices, not like not seen, and really
If you do not see the forecast for December, you may leave it on the chart for us tankers.
So what's the point of making such a prediction? Why if you can separate the data into a trace and a test and check it at once, which I did?
In general, the essence of my message was not about predictions, but about the nature of reversals. Personally, I found this feature very interesting and decided to share it...
If you want a forecast, keep it, the reversal should happen on one of these arrows (in theory)
So what's the point of making such a prediction? Why if you can split the data into a trace and a test and check it at once, which I did?
In general, the essence of my message was not about predictions, but about the nature of reversals. Personally, I found this feature very interesting and decided to share it...
If you want to make a forecast here, you may use this one, the reversal should happen on one of these arrows (according to the idea)
this looks like a four-hour eurodollar, if so, then somewhere at the end of next week predict growth, thank you, we'll see...
it's a 5 minute eurodollar 8k treyn points and 8k forecast
this is a 5 minute eurodollar 8k points trein and 8k forecast
Hi all. Who wants to try his TS on my data? Let's try it again. Specify the minimum number of records for training. Remember called the numbers from 1000 or less?
How do I try to trade on this data?
Indeed, especially since at the moment it was only possible to save 200 records, which for many will be exceptionally small. So there's no point... let's pass...
How is your network Max? Share it, it's interesting
Have you ever tried this?
We take one of the most important components, the second or the third one , if it has a pronounced periodicity, we don't take the first one, because it usually has a pure trend.
I haven't tried it, I did everything in Matlab, because I had a lot of ready-made material, but my license for Matlab disappeared, and I only got it working again today... but I don't think I'm going to "poke around" on this subject any further
The problem is in periodicity, which does not and will not exist, any method - SSA, or Fourier, or MLP neural network - implies that the periodicity found on the input data will continue in the future, alas, there is no such thing with price series, and if it were possible to find periodicity, then the hundredth time, the standard indicators from MT supply would work better than any modern matrix)))
Ohoo... an article on how to analyze the date
For those who will ever get the hang of it :) I'm thinking of translating the application for the market, with some simple example like a watch that measures heart rate, like here
https://towardsdatascience.com/markov-chain-monte-carlo-in-python-44f7e609be98It's not 100% accurate, but real-world data is never perfect, and we can still extract useful knowledge from noisy data with the right model!
I'll read it at night, if it's an article on how to convert input data (price series) for further analysis, then that's what I'm looking for