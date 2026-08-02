Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1134

New comment
 

I created an indicator that is quite good at highlighting trends, so far I called it a super-trend))

There are two versions of it in progress, in Evra 5 min I have 25 points

The blue trend is up, the red trend is down,


I think I may be ahead of the other version and vice versa, I'll just cross them together ...

I think, I`ve made it without settings, without periods, no MO yet)) the main idea in indicator is adaptivity and econometrics...

In my opinion, this is the best of the trend indicators I've ever done, in spite of the fact that the calculations for the tests are quite expensive, but it's worth it ...

So there you go)) Good luck everyone!

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

I created an indicator that is quite good at highlighting trends, so far I called it a super-trend))

There are two versions of it in progress, in Evra 5 min I have 25 points

The blue trend is up, the red trend is down,


I think I may be ahead of the other version and vice versa, I'll just cross them together ...

I think, I`ve made it without settings, without periods, no MO yet)) the main idea in indicator is adaptivity and econometrics...

In my opinion, this is the best of the trend indicators I've ever done, in spite of the fact that the calculations for the tests are quite expensive, but it's worth it ...

So there you go)) Good luck everyone!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16774

You'll suffer in the flat.

Super Trend Hull Indicator
Super Trend Hull Indicator
  • www.mql5.com
Draw Psy Levels Отрисовывает горизонтальные линии на равном расстоянии друг от друга. RSI Filter RSI, предназначенный для использования в качестве фильтра. Super Trend Averages Супертрендовый индикатор с...
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16774

you will suffer in the flat anyway

let's see, tests will show....

My indicator has nothing to do with what's in the link, and to the moving averages too, it's fundamentally different in every way

It's not even drawn by price in its usual sense

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

let's see, tests will show....

My indicator has nothing to do with what's in the link, and the moving averages too, it's fundamentally different in everything

it's the same in essence but not in form

the tests will be interesting to see though
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Alas and ah... the same thing in essence but not in form.

it will be interesting to see the tests though

Let's see Max, I really want you to be wrong ))

The experience says that there are no miracles, but on the other hand the experience says that I've created something, which is unlike anything I've done before

 
mytarmailS:

Let's see Max, I really want you to be wrong ))

Experience says that miracles do not happen, but on the other hand experience says that I have created something unlike anything I have done before

it looks nice

but

The line between a flat and a trend is almost the same as the crossing of 2 MAs with all the resulting multiple losses of the spread

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

It looks nice.

The only thing is

the line between the flat and the trend is almost the same as the crossing of 2 MAs with all the ensuing multiple losses of the spread.

Yeah, that's bullshit. MAs, a channel, + a break in the channel. And all the love.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

Yes, it's all bullshit. MAs, a channel, + a break in the channel. And all the love.

))))) ahah

(What's that, a student of the Forex Club? ))

What for? Stochastic is better)))
 
mytarmailS:

I created an indicator that is quite good at highlighting trends, so far I called it a super-trend))

There are two versions of it in progress now, in Fig. Evra 5min 25k points

The blue trend is up, the red trend is down,


I think I may be ahead of the other version and vice versa, I'll just cross them together ...

I think, I`ve made it without settings, without periods, no MO yet)) the main idea in indicator is adaptivity and econometrics...

In my opinion, this is the best of the trend indicators I've ever done, in spite of the fact that the calculations for the tests are quite expensive, it's worth it ...

So there you go)) Good luck everyone!

Here's my answer.


 
mytarmailS:
 Why do you need wipers? A stochastic is better)))
Thank you. Maybe I will.
It might be a good idea. But for a completely different application. Probably better together with the MAhs.
1...112711281129113011311132113311341135113611371138113911401141...3743
New comment