Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1134
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I created an indicator that is quite good at highlighting trends, so far I called it a super-trend))
There are two versions of it in progress, in Evra 5 min I have 25 points
The blue trend is up, the red trend is down,
I think I may be ahead of the other version and vice versa, I'll just cross them together ...
I think, I`ve made it without settings, without periods, no MO yet)) the main idea in indicator is adaptivity and econometrics...
In my opinion, this is the best of the trend indicators I've ever done, in spite of the fact that the calculations for the tests are quite expensive, but it's worth it ...
So there you go)) Good luck everyone!
I created an indicator that is quite good at highlighting trends, so far I called it a super-trend))
There are two versions of it in progress, in Evra 5 min I have 25 points
The blue trend is up, the red trend is down,
I think I may be ahead of the other version and vice versa, I'll just cross them together ...
I think, I`ve made it without settings, without periods, no MO yet)) the main idea in indicator is adaptivity and econometrics...
In my opinion, this is the best of the trend indicators I've ever done, in spite of the fact that the calculations for the tests are quite expensive, but it's worth it ...
So there you go)) Good luck everyone!
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16774
You'll suffer in the flat.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16774
you will suffer in the flat anyway
let's see, tests will show....
My indicator has nothing to do with what's in the link, and to the moving averages too, it's fundamentally different in every way
It's not even drawn by price in its usual sense
let's see, tests will show....
My indicator has nothing to do with what's in the link, and the moving averages too, it's fundamentally different in everything
it's the same in essence but not in formthe tests will be interesting to see though
Alas and ah... the same thing in essence but not in form.it will be interesting to see the tests though
Let's see Max, I really want you to be wrong ))
The experience says that there are no miracles, but on the other hand the experience says that I've created something, which is unlike anything I've done before
Let's see Max, I really want you to be wrong ))
Experience says that miracles do not happen, but on the other hand experience says that I have created something unlike anything I have done before
it looks nice
but
The line between a flat and a trend is almost the same as the crossing of 2 MAs with all the resulting multiple losses of the spread
It looks nice.
The only thing is
the line between the flat and the trend is almost the same as the crossing of 2 MAs with all the ensuing multiple losses of the spread.
Yeah, that's bullshit. MAs, a channel, + a break in the channel. And all the love.
Yes, it's all bullshit. MAs, a channel, + a break in the channel. And all the love.
))))) ahah
(What's that, a student of the Forex Club? ))What for? Stochastic is better)))
I created an indicator that is quite good at highlighting trends, so far I called it a super-trend))
There are two versions of it in progress now, in Fig. Evra 5min 25k points
The blue trend is up, the red trend is down,
I think I may be ahead of the other version and vice versa, I'll just cross them together ...
I think, I`ve made it without settings, without periods, no MO yet)) the main idea in indicator is adaptivity and econometrics...
In my opinion, this is the best of the trend indicators I've ever done, in spite of the fact that the calculations for the tests are quite expensive, it's worth it ...
So there you go)) Good luck everyone!
Here's my answer.
Why do you need wipers? A stochastic is better)))