Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1135
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Here's the answer.
But to what question? :)
you must be ashamed of the result yourself
ahahaha)))), show me your trend indicator, which at least will not be much worse....
But to what question? :)
In a flat, your system will drain.
In a flat, your system will lose.
no
It will spend when going from flat to trend
First of all, what is this?
Secondly, did you choose close colors on purpose so that nothing was clear?Third, where is the direction of the deal like mine?
First of all, what is this?
Secondly, did you choose close colors on purpose so that nothing could be understood?
Mr. Straight Guy seems to be even worse at it than you are ))
I was talking about predicting the direction of the trade
not about flots, trends...
Sorry, I thought you wanted to distinguish a trend from a flat, if the direction is wrong then pictures are meaningless, you can't tell a good model from the noise by eye, just use correlation or backtest
Aren't you ashamed of yourself?
How can I tell you? It's more like a laugh)))
How can I tell you? More like funny. ))))
your pictures are funny, you can also put pictures of your dolls or knives here, it makes just as much sense anyway
ok, if you like it so i'll paste some pictures and believe me they'll be way cooler than yours
Heiken Ashi indicator without settings.
maybe it would be better to go straight to a grid of orders?)