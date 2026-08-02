Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1128
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The youth of today don't even know how good Neuroshel was, and even now its revival will surpass any software for analysis. It's like comparing MT in relation to other terminals, and NS in relation to other market analysis software is simply the undisputed leader. Yes the neural network unit was just horribly shitty. The nets there were fiercely unlearned, etc. But the idea that was put into it would conquer the hearts of any trader not familiar with programming, because it wasn't required...
All work was carried out entirely with full array of data, there was no indiscretions and any theory for the TS was tested within 10 minutes solely with the help of the mouse. I remember that I was changing mice like a glove, but the endless attachment of the indicator to the indicator was a couple of trifles. Connecting the DLL. Cloth remember that time one of the first in our company started to write them, he also broke it as I remember. Not the point....
When you run the program there are more than three buttons, but the flexibility of the program was so high that every little theory was first tested there and if it was useful it was possible to move on to the MT. This software allowed people who were not very good at programming to make TC on a par with professionals. And although the appearance was modest, the possibilities were endless. Do not take this as an advertisement, as far as I know it no longer supports BUT.
I very much want to revive it. Not to pick up someone else's code, and write such a program from scratch, taking the idea of the approach to building strategies and systems as a whole.........
It is clear that this will require some investment and the programmers should be from God, as Klot once said about himself. As he used to say wizard???? He will program the hell out of them. Reshetov is one of them, by the way. He must be upside down watching me mess up his code at night, but I will restore it, I promise.....
It will only be modern with current technologies in the NS and believe me the demand for such a product will be just enormous, given that traders become programmers by force. And there is no codes. The whole work is done by all indicators at once, from the indicator from the neti from the condition, then the snow from the indicators after the fucking mashup, the price or its own data. So if investors or programmers read this message contact me in private and we can discuss at least preliminary how I see it. But this program will be a splash download from playstore.........
All this is done with 10 lines in R, including the output of equi on the graph)))
Listen, how to train a network or other classifier in the R-ka fitness function ? I googled everything, and found nothing ?
Or is such training impossible in principle without GA ?
I don't think so, I don't know. Did you make your rattle?
Honestly? I haven't even tried it... Failed a few times in online testing mode and I lost interest abruptly, maybe I'll come back sometime...
I've done some experiments with proximity measures, and cointegration works very good (Dicky Fuller's test), instead of correlation or Euclid's distance, I don't even need to look for pattern after pattern, I can do it by standard principle, -> found analogues - average - got forecast - go
I want to make something adaptive, but I don't have enough knowledge
That's it, I'm done)))
he's just flirting... he wants you to make a pass at him ;)
Over and under is bad, there must always be a golden mean, i.e. measure))).
it is true ;))
I read the news, I was interested in the picture, a search on the picture gave results:
well if google even determines that the AI is this, then a picture in the studio...
So... well, quickly, everyone squint and who
what programs and indicators here see ????
;)
so... well, how quickly everyone squinted and whohere sees what programs and indicators????
;)
On the left monitor there is some kind of distribution chart. Yes? No?
There's some kind of distribution chart on the left monitor. Yes? No?
How should I know? If I knew... I'd be sitting here making money!!! But it's a good picture!!! ;)
There's some kind of distribution chart on the left monitor. Yes? No?
No, I think there are "adults" working there, and there are no distributions.
On the left monitor is some kind of distribution chart. Yes? No?
regular horizontal volumes!!! God! Where did you people come from? )) Ah, I forgot this is a Forex forum)