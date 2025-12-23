Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1064
Because models still sucks ^) with big errors, need models that work longerFor example 2 months learning and 1 week trade
You may be correct, but I don't think that any such models will ever be discovered by RDF which an work even for one complete day until we can do unlimited random candle simulations similar to "ALPHA ZERO" algo.
Because markets change almost every hour and one model will terribly fail if suddenly a news event will occur or if the market will change its behavior for some reason. But if we have done millions of candle simulations, then probably the system can recover with minimal loss upon market change and can quickly recover the loss afterwards. That seems to be possible.
I will try both your method of model selection and my method of candle simulation to see how everything goes:))
By the way, I tried 1 day training,5 days training etc. and it failed on next day:))))))))))))))))
So one model may not work...though I may be wrong...
Also, I have one more request Maxim...
When you publish your article, please try to comment the code as much as possible so that it will be quick and easy for others to understand the code so that we can progress faster...
Otherwise, if it will take a long time for me to understand the code, then it will take even more time to modify it.
So I request you to add as many comments and explanations of the code as possible. For now I will try to understand it quickly and will ask you if I don't understand anything:))
Ok, now I just constantly change many things and no sense to comment italso you can think about how to change outputs... maybe use zigzag with different settings instead of reward function or something else
I just had a quick overview of the code. But till now I have not figured out exactly where are the indicators or how it decides the trade entries. So I am not sure as what to do with output. You mean output using GDMH?
I just run the test with various settings, but it seems to place completely random trades.
Also, in the testing phase it doesn't create the "Mtrees" text files.right?
I mean the code which you provided is not complete.right? Or is it capable of placing trades if it is attached directly to the chart without optimization.
When first run in tester choose "true".
He will make random trades and learn then and save the models
The 2nd run choose false. Thats it. And he upload models and will trade in +
Next, in EA you can add agents, now you have 5 agents, 100 features for each agent, 50 trees
In this function we add 100 close prices for each agent (100 predictors). And then normalize data. You can add different indicators, for example first 50 features - close prices, next 25 rsi, next 25 adx, or change the number of predictors when you declare agent
After each deal he update policies, when close trade - update reward (TD, temporal difference RL)
Really simple library usage
In train mode he will show you logs with errors for each iteration
In trade mode in tester show final errors on train and test subset for each agent
Result for 100 close prices:
Yes, this seems much simple as well as robust at the same time...let's experiment and see...Great job!!!!!
So where is the use of GDMH?
I was thinking of writing my GDMH code. You can just show me the code where RDF input and output is happening or where exactly you are trying to implement GDMH so that I will try to write my piece of code and then, we can compare the results both your code and my code and evaluate.
Yes, this seems much simple as well as robust at the same time...let's experiment and see..Great job!!!!!
Here I use simple kernel CRLAgent::kernelizedMatrix(void) (in library), so need to change this function for gdmh
Ok, let's see if I can write my own code....
If it is just about the GDMH logic, then I can easily translate or convert the GDMH algo into MQL5 code, but if it has to do with some other kernel functions or libraries, then I need time to study and convert...
Another feature: you can configure each agent in committee
When fill predictors values just change here:
Also you can add different groups of agents
If you can just convert gmdh logic - it will be very helpful, then I can change it for my library