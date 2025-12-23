Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1058
And that's the way it is, support doesn't become resistance, new resistance appears.
Here's a level that becomes a resistance level, then a support level.
At that price level I see only one resistance, all the rest is noise to me.
Here's the one where we buy from "support on the left" hoping for growth
At that price level I see only one resistance, everything else is noise to me
What are you, a long termist?
I didn't see anything elseat that price level that you showed
This is the one where they were buying from the "support on the left" hoping for growth.
Well, if they were buying, then someone must have been selling to them? - All this is relative, just like the support levels, recently I saw a video from Prival online, now he seems to be successfully trading the RTS, but he's already teaching ....,
Well - even he beautifully said that levels are only on the history and no one will ever know where the next level will appear.
If I look for some logic on the price charts, I see it in ZigZag, the guy drew the triangular patterns, in his words the price always comes back from where it went, it's just a matter of time, here's a screenshot of his patterns, he was interesting, his predictions worked more than not, but alas, like all grabbers trading without stoplosses
I think he has a channel on YouTube. I accidentally saw his video, where he teaches me how to make a bot in nitpicker.
In short, he made a grail with equity into the sky in five minutes. In fact, there is one bug in nitza, which he did not take into account.
I laughed heartily))))
Yeah, I saw that, but you see how history repeats itself... you find the grail, and then you have to learn it because no one wants to take the risk
I'm not talking about that, I'm talking about the crowd indicator. It's not supposed to be a grid but data.
SSA. On SSA, normalize the price. In the archive you can read...
I'm probably dumb, but I don't understand what conclusions I'm supposed to draw from this?I need to see the grid in a differentiated form, or what, my head already hurts) explain please.
Where do you get a crowd indicator from the market?
From the market? - elementary. Not from the market - no way.
can you explain?
What and where I got it from isn't important. All that matters is what you got. You're posting videos about the market with a smart-ass look on your face,
and there's no data. In fact, you're just talking about some bullshit that's not relevant to the theory you put forward. Nothing wrong with that,
but the theory's just dripping with...
Is it crumbling because it worked exactly as I said, and in the pictures I showed?
Maybe it's your roof that's falling off the wizard.