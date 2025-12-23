Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1057
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Alyoshenka, for example, says that he cannot show the state according to the contract with investors. For some reason I believe him.
But he cannot show just a few deals
But he can't show just a few deals either.
I don't understand that either. I asked for it - said it would attract a lot of MO supporters, nada - no and that's it. The hell he knows... That's why I'm wary of switching to neural networks - you could be wasting years...
To begin with the main thing))
With the notion of what the market is and what its mechanics is, it's a matter of faith, but faith can be supported by something or not, this is a matter of common sense.
For me the stock exchange is the usual business, which makes money to those who organize this business, at our expense, the market has an inverse correlation with the positions of the crowd (I can even show/prove it if necessary), so in simple terms all that is needed is to calculate the crowd on the chart in fact ourselves, and trade in the opposite direction. For me support is the level at which everyone will start to sell and vice versa with resistance
It took me several years and hundreds or thousands of scripts that I have written.
How it may be? Because some trades a level breakout and others a rebound.
How can this be? After all, some are trading a level breakout, while others are bouncing off the level.
I would ask a different question: who will these ALL sell to in the absence of buyers?
How can this be? After all, some trades a breakout of a level, and others a rebound from the level.
Look, I can't explain it better than him.
I would ask a different question: who will these ALL sell to in the absence of buyers?
ApparentlymytarmailS thinksthat he alone will trade against the crowd and will take all the liquidity).
ApparentlymytarmailS thinksthat he alone will trade against the crowd and will take all the liquidity).
yes, yes, if in a moment 1000 buyers want to buy and there are only 100 sellers, then these buyers will buy from the vacuum?
or do you think that 1000 buyers in a rebound and 1000 sellers in a breakthrough will always enter the level... the balance in the market is always one?
If there are more buyers, the price will just rise, but it happens in the real market and it is realistic in stocks or bitcoin, if they buy, then from 10 cents it goes up to 10 000 dollars. You often see it on the eurodollar????
You do not even understand what you trade...
Look, I can't explain it better than him.
Maitreyda should know everyone. After watching his videos, trading improves at least 100 times)
Especially liked the 17:18 minutes.
well yes, well yes, if in a moment 1000 buyers want to buy and there are only 100 sellers, then these buyers will buy from the vacuum? wisely...
or do you think that 1000 buyers in a rebound and 1000 sellers in a breakthrough will always enter the level... the balance in the market is always one?
If there are more buyers, the price will just rise, but it happens in the real market and it is realistic in stocks or bitcoin, if they buy, then from 10 cents it goes up to 10 000 dollars. You often see it on the eurodollar????
You do not even understand what you trade ...
Do not take it seriously, it was a joke. Thanks for the video. I only disagree with the fact that he is critical of the fact that after breaking a resistance level it becomes a support level.
Don't take it seriously, it was a joke. Thanks for the video. I only disagree with the fact that he is critical of the fact that after a resistance level breaks, it becomes a support level.
And that's how it really is, support doesn't become resistance, new resistance appears
here's your pattern, support becomes resistance.
In fact, just after the last upward impulse the crowd decided that the trend is up, and we have to buy, and buy not on the hai, of course)) but from the support, and buy in the same place where the support, but from the support we buy, yepta)
If we increase the price, we get resistance, someone stops immediately, someone is waiting and praying that the price would return at least to the entry point, then close the position at once))) and when the price returns, all the buyers unanimously reduce the position creating the last downward impulse.
Here's a support has become resistance pattern as it is.
And not a single dealer says it(((.
But it's not that simple, the market is fractal and there are many such situations mutually canceled, so it's like this.
And also the last sale can be redeemed, it's liquidity. Like this