Variant 1: without transformation of traits. Learning from 08.01 Anything before OOS
expected
expected
let microlouche mclay throw the gmdh portrait - it won't be expected. Now on the randome transforms through cosines I will look at
The levels were taken only 4 pieces to start with:
Don't distract the magicians. Sorcerers will show)))
Black (High-Low)-actual, blue-tren, red-forecast...
Maestro, you're back in time - or I already had a desire to run away from here.
But I'll work some more. I feel sorry for those who suffer, myself included. I'll just take a little time out, read some stuff and drink some alcohol.
Here is with the transformations of the signs. Slight decrease in the error on the OOS, as a consequence on the OOS for 10 days in the +, then rolled down again
But my transformer is, to put it mildly, so-so.
In RL cv, or the old one?
the old, oob.did cv - it doesn't learn anything at all then ) and long
Oh my god, volatility prediction gurus, bow toAlexander_K and others....
What could be more complicated))
Alexander I have to delete my picture to look cool and mysterious? .... it's really a circus
Banderovite?)))
it starts....)))
One thing I can say is that Koldun does not work with the first differences on the ticks.
He cooks, like a cook, his own BP.
Moreover, in his opinion, the expectation of this BP at any time for any sample should be = const, most likely, according to Kolmogorov = 0.
Yes, this is a requirement for stationary VR and he obviously does it somehow.
In the standard case, without tricks, we have the wave packet price "walking" like this:
And so, if someone makes such a BP so that, at least, the expectation is = const (God forbid with variance), he can prepare dustbags. Ugh, you - for dust. I said it all.
So what's the result? Where's the result?
Aleshenka, for example, says that he cannot show the state under the contract with investors. For some reason I believe it.