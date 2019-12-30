Tester: Testing Visualization: Manual Trading - page 2
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This is the best tool I've ever seen about MT4.
But, there's one disadvantage: say the last bar of chart is A, I feel good with the chart and want to open an position, so I use vhandstrade to open an position, then I press F12 once, there comes a new bar B and the position is built, BUT: the price of the position is close price of B, while my wish is close price of A or opening price of B...... that could make a big difference.
So, could anybody please change the code a bit, make it OPEN price of B, not CLOSE price of B ?
Use "Control points" model.
Thanks. Is there any better way? Control Point sometimes just hop hundred pips.
Thanks. Is there any better way? Control Point sometimes just hop hundred pips.
Hundred points? You are joking!
Use "Every tick" =)
I still don't know how to add a SL.
Say I open a buy position, WITHOUT s/l. After that how do I add a s/l to this position?
I still don't know how to add a SL.
Say I open a buy position, WITHOUT s/l. After that how do I add a s/l to this position?
Position Modification
Copntrolling order modification combines position closing and opening elements: To select a characteristic to be changed (Open Price, Stop Loss or Take Profit), it is necessary to move the corresponding field.
After the next tick has income, the Expert Advisor will create the Modifying Line that will help in changing the value of the corresponding characteristic:
After we have moved the line to its new position, we press F12 and see the result:
Does anyone happen to have a version of this that is ready for 5 digit brokers or one commented in english? Thanks.
For me, Vhands simulator is an invaluable companion for practice tradings. It is indeed a great tool.
May I know the steps for specifying a trailing stop (TS) for a position. The problem is because a TS is usually added once a position is in profit (not at the start of buy/sell), there is apparently no way that can be done.
Furthermore, in my Vhands version, running positions are displayed in history window instead of in terminal window: This last problem is not a big issue because I can still manage trades, but would like a solution.
Thanks in advance
Nimal
hi
great program!
is there any way to partially close an open order so that you can try out 'close half at break even' strategys?
many thanks
great program
is there any way to partially close an order?
firstly many thanks to those behind the development of vHands - its a great program for the like of myself who likes to manually trade.
i would be very grateful if you could tell me if it is possible to partially close an open order whist vHands testng? this would be most beneficial for strategies such as close half at break even etc.
alternatively if you could point out there in the coding this might best be added i would be happy to attempt to program and repost
kind regards
michael
PS: apologies for multiple posts - i thought my post hadn;t take to the board (blush) lol