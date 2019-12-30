Tester: Testing Visualization: Manual Trading - page 3

New comment
 
This is a great tools but doesn't work on the MT4 build 600+, any one can fix the issue?
[删除]  

Dear all,

Does anyone know if it is possible to download the sample of rearranged (bootstrapped) forex rates to MetaTrader 4 and apply testing on those samples rather than applying it on historical data?

Thanks 

 
I want to say thank you alot for this Vhand trading sims..

but there is still some problems with my mt4, it become like this..

 
leinnash:
I want to say thank you alot for this Vhand trading sims..

but there is still some problems with my mt4, it become like this..

vHandsTrade is very very old solution and isn't supported now.

The language has changed significantly since HandsTrade was developed in 2007.

Please, find other solutions for testing your manual strategies, for exmaple this.

TradePanel_Csharp
TradePanel_Csharp
  • www.mql5.com
Торговая панель, которая работает и в Визуализаторе Тестера.Таблица текущих ордеров/позиций.Таблица истории торгов (корректно работает на Хедж-счетах). Использование Ручная торговля в Тестере или вмешивание в работу советника (например, с целью проверки устойчивости ко внешним факторам).Ручная торговля в Терминале на демо/реальных...
123
New comment