Tester: Testing Visualization: Manual Trading - page 3
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Dear all,
Does anyone know if it is possible to download the sample of rearranged (bootstrapped) forex rates to MetaTrader 4 and apply testing on those samples rather than applying it on historical data?
Thanks
but there is still some problems with my mt4, it become like this..
I want to say thank you alot for this Vhand trading sims..
but there is still some problems with my mt4, it become like this..
vHandsTrade is very very old solution and isn't supported now.
The language has changed significantly since HandsTrade was developed in 2007.
Please, find other solutions for testing your manual strategies, for exmaple this.