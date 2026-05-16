Examples: MetaTrader 4 on Linux - page 4
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Also looks like your indicator works fine.
( you can delete my this comment ) - :)
The standard indicators work, as well as the ones you compile yourself.
So not the ones you buy from market, and also signals services will not work.
The standard indicators work, as well as the ones you compile yourself.
So not the ones you buy from market, and also signals services will not work.
I will try to write indicator for myself after my greatest EA's finished.
( actually I was started but it's working for single timeframe - and I will improve it a bit more )
hi all!!
after weeks of looking around to install mt4 on my new linux mint 18.1,i finally finally got mt4 up and running!!!...actually you install mt4 via PlayonLinux....its quite simple really....you install playonlinux from your distro Software Manager...well.anyway,i got the idea/ways of setting up mt4 after watching this video from youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzgsruDTEuA
Instructions don't work on Ubuntu 17.10 as the PPA is deprecated and the winehq version does not work.
Installing with PlayOnLinux hangs.
Does anyone has a solution for Ubuntu 18.04 server?
I did everything but keeps giving error of proxy
Gecko is not even available anymore i kep getting error " couldn't find any package wne-gecko2.21"
Mono is installed but still error of proxy
Internet is full of so called solutions but for the server edition of ubuntu 18.04 its not working
Hope someone can help me out
Does anyone has a solution for Ubuntu 18.04 server?
I did everything but keeps giving error of proxy
Gecko is not even available anymore i kep getting error " couldn't find any package wne-gecko2.21"
Mono is installed but still error of proxy
Internet is full of so called solutions but for the server edition of ubuntu 18.04 its not working
Hope someone can help me out
That is bionic beaver and that is the same one i proposed the solution for.
What is your processor architecture ?
Here is the discussion for Metatrader on Linux: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10114/page3#comment_7845504
I have found an easy way to use mt4 on linux. I use linux mint cinnamon.
1-Find the folder in your windows computer, May be it is c: program files (x86)/ Meta Trader 4 IC Markets.
2-Copy this folder any where in your linux computer.
3-Open this folder and right click terminal.exe, choose open with wine ( I have Q4wine so I choose Q4wine) now your MT4 is running on linux.
4-Bad news is no market tab, and can not adjust the tester speed.
5-Good news is you can do the same thing to run MT5 and MT5 has market tab and tester speed.
I did already.
Many times actually.
But people keep posting these proxy problems without searching the site for a solution.
The installer fails to set up a secure connection and as a result the proxy window appears.
The solution is to update the necessary packages, Gecko and Mono.
Or to use a portable version of metatrader since it is not necessary to actually install the terminal.
A portable copy will run fine.(even the one straight from your C: drive !)
As for the (Market) indicators and EA's no they do not work and have never worked,
Simply because if they did it would become peanuts to copy them and this would pose a security threat for the developers/sellers.
Here is it is on Kali, directly from the Live DVD !
For those that want to be sure about things, (and stay in control) you can monitor your system and connections in Kali, using the build in WireShark.
Here are the steps for Knoppix, directly from USB Drive or (micro)-SD Card.
In case of a system failure you can use this USB Drive to boot up (almost) any machine as to manage your open positions.
It works out of the box with mobile modems in case your local connection drops.
Security is important if you take trading seriously.
Anyway here are the steps.
That's it !
In case you wonder about the USB drive itself just download the Knoppix ISO (currently 7.6.1) and burn it to your USB drive with UnetBootin.
MAKE SURE YOU SELECT THE CORRECT DRIVE (!)OR YOU WILL LOSE YOUR FILES/DATA !!!
If you are not sure just don't do it and ask someone who knows how to do it.
If that's done you can boot your system from the USB Drive and set up your trading environment following the steps above.
And you will be able to take your personal trading environment with you, anywhere you go.
Good day,
Can anyone please help me, i have tried all that i know and then some more, i have installed wine on my linux 18.04, but when i try to install MT4 or MT5 nothing happens, i right click and open with Wine the cursor just loads for a while then stops, no pop up nothing, but it seems all other App's work fine, i can install them via wine, its just Metatrader thats giving issues, i would appreciate the help thanks