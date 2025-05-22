News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? - page 4

TigiHof #:
This concerns over a thousand traders using her products. So maybe the MT5 team should stop telling people that there isn't a problem!

Ask her to fix her codes, or to use the other news sources for example.

Because the new sources websites are regularly changed the format of their news to prevent to be used for indicators and in the EAs
(and news sources websites are doing it during the many years on regular basis).
So, the coders know: once the coder/you selected some news source for indicator or EA so - be ready to fix it on regular basis.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Investing.com calendar (indicators) works for me in MT4 and for MT5 (I checked now).

I agree that sometimes - those tools do not work because investing.com is changing the format of calendar ... but sometimes - works.
If it does not work so it is necessary to fix the code. I mean: the calendar works ... just tools do not work from time to time and it is necessary to fix it from time to time too.

But it works for me now.

The problem is not the format if it was the format it will be very easy to fix. The problem is a security problem where investing.com can detect that we are accessing it not via  a browser and it's giving a error page. You will see everything is fine even connection is successful but you are getting wrong information. I can see by what @Alain Verleyen is posting and I also believe @Sergey Golubev thinks same. Yes there is successful connection and you are getting data from the website but you are getting wrong data because you are accessing it using an EA and the website can detect that now.

 
How accurate is mql5 calendar???? I am thinking to move to it and if there is any one with mql5 calendar code please share
 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:

All those news calendar indicators and News EA (which I have and which are working now) are doing the following:
those tools (indicators or EAs) are downloading calendar from news source as txt file and placed it to respective forder of Metatrader's directory.

Example with investing.com calendar (it is my files folder):

So, when some news website wants to prevent us to use their calendar with indicators/EAs so this news website is changing the format of data, and the indicators/EAs should be recoded because of that.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

And I attached NewsTrader to the chart, changed the settings to be worked with investing.com calendar source (it is in the settings), and it works (MT4 build 1376):

I do not know about the version of this EA (there are many versions published on the forum) but NewsTrader EA is the public EA
developed on this forum/tsd and published on the forum as the source codes by many versions (there are some old threads on the forum about news trading with this EA).

 

The News Trader EA is creating some text file (news events downloaded from the news web source), and EA is placing this file in some directory of computer, and after that - EA is trading this file for one week (the file is redownloaded in preriodic way just to refresh the data and so on):

If some traders want to create their personal/own text news file so it is possible but it called as a schedule trading.

----------------------

It not not a new ... it is well-known knowledge for the about 20 years so the coders know about it, some indicators and many EAs were uploaded to the forum on old forum threads by source codes (and some of them were developed on the forum with open sources).

By the way, I liked to trade high impacted news events only (I did not like to trade all the news events).

----------------------

The only problem for me is for dailyfx calendar source ... seems they completely blocked their calendar ...

 
And for now - we have Metatrader 5 with news calendar, and I hope that the coders will create public (by source codes) indicators and the News Trader EAs to be used with already in-built MT5 calendar.
 
My contribution and personal perspective.

It does not make much sense to incorporate macroeconomic news to an EA, since in the strategy tester they cannot be tested, therefore, it is a tool that we cannot analyze and know to what extent it benefits/hurts us.

The second point is that the same macroeconomic news can have a totally different repercussion depending on the global context, consequently a news filter would only serve to tell our EA to do nothing during those hours (it would be the most sensible option). But I insist, we can't test that in the strategy tester either.

For me today, adding a news filter in an EA is a chimera. It makes an EA sell very well, but it has no statistical basis to support it.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Thank you so much but may you please explain the format of data more?? because to access date it is only few codes I don't see where I will change. 

   string google_url="https://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&amp;importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1";
//---
   ResetLastError();
//--- download html-pages
   int timeout=5000; //--- timeout less than 1,000 (1 sec.) is insufficient at a low speed of the Internet
   if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
     {
      res=WebRequest("GET",google_url,cookie,NULL,timeout,post,0,result,headers);
      //--- error checking
      if(res==-1)
        {
         Print("WebRequest error, err.code  =",GetLastError());
         MessageBox("You must add the address 'https://ec.forexprostools.com/' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors' "," Error ",MB_ICONINFORMATION);
         //--- You must add the address ' "+ google url"' in the list of allowed URL tab 'Advisors' "," Error "
        }
      else
        {
         //--- successful download
         //PrintFormat("File successfully downloaded, the file size in bytes  =%d.",ArraySize(result));
         //--- save the data in the file
         int filehandle=FileOpen("news-log.html",FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
         //--- проверка ошибки

The code above that is what I was using and it was working great now to change the format what did I need to change in that  code?
here the file is downloaded

but when I open it there is useless information

@Sergey Golubev how to change the format?

 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:

Those tools were coded by other coders (I am not good coder for such the tools sorry ...).
And some of them were publish on the forum by sources with many versions.

I just use it from time to time (I was news trader in past ... means: I traded the news for some years but in past).
For example, I can change the settings:

input bool       ReadFromFile         =     false;       //Read Calendar From File: false-from site,true-from file
input bool       PrintInLog           =     false;       //Print in Log: false-off,true-on
input bool       DisplayLines         =      true;       //Display Lines Option: false-off,true-on
input bool       DisplayText          =     false;       //Display Text Option: false-off,true-on
input bool       DisplayEvents        =      true;       //Display Events Option: false-off,true-on
input int        LineStyle            =         3;       //Line Style
input int        MaxEventLength       =        27;       //News Max Length(in symbols)

ReadFromFile - I used read from news web source (which is investing.com in my case).
But I can change the settings to read from file.

-------------------------

If I found NewsTrader thread on the forum (it is very old thread) so I will post the link here.

PS. Yes, I found: News Trader EA (there are 127 pages on the thread but you can check first post).

