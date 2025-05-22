News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? - page 9

New comment
 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:
Add a manual mode where the EA does not download the file. It should only read the file. Weekly you will need to download the file and use it or share it to your customers 

might be an idea as well. Maybe this can be automated as well...

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative???

Nauris Zukas, 2024.05.27 09:30

This is no solution. investing.com has started using advanced Cloudflare protection settings. If you use one EA with investing.com, it is possible to avoid blocking with infrequent requests. But if a client has EAs from different authors which using investing.com, then there is a high chance of being blocked.



Was a working solution found?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Was a working solution found?

Yes you can use xml forexfactory or myfxbook xml
 
Ugochukwu Mobi # :
Yes you can use xml forexfactory or myfxbook xml

I need news from "investing.com"

 
Ugochukwu Mobi:

Hello, 
what happened to http://ec.forexprostools.com/ this link is not commercial neither advert I dont see why moderator should delete it.
I am trying to access the rss news feed on the link above but I am getting " You don't have permission to access / on this server. " what is the new alternarive ???
Thank you

Is it better than forexfactory?

 
Sopheak Khlot # :

Is it better than forexfactory?

In my case it's better, but a solution is needed

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

In my case it's better, but a solution is needed

Technically challenging, therefore a comment:

I am pointing to code base, though not wanting to point to a specific project.

Here is how I approached it, the architecture is quite simple, but takes coding effort.

Replicate all functions from MQL-API concerning calendar. Implement a storage in SQLite with the MQL-API functions for databases.

Create a service that reads in the data from your source and store it in the DB.

Use the redirected/reimplemented MQL-API Calendar functions to access the DB.

Recompile your project, and now have it also work in backtesting/strategy tester.

EDIT:

Create your service such that it actually understands the next event time and only let it poll the website if it expects an update. - If the publishing is delayed, let a cooldown time be between the polling requests.
 
Dominik Egert # :
Technically challenging, therefore a comment:

Problem with request to server investing, everything else works fine

--

I've tried again after 5 minutes and it sometimes works.


 

are you going straight to the prostools link?

what if you request a normal page , then a calendar page then the pros tools link with random delays ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos #: 
char data[],result[];
  string headers="";
  int status=WebRequest("GET","https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com","Referer: https://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/\r\nUser-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 16_3_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/605.1.15 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/16.3 Mobile/15E148 Safari/604.1\r\n",15000,data,result,headers); 
  Print("Status "+status);
12345678910
New comment