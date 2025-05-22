News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? - page 9
Add a manual mode where the EA does not download the file. It should only read the file. Weekly you will need to download the file and use it or share it to your customers
might be an idea as well. Maybe this can be automated as well...
News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative???
Nauris Zukas, 2024.05.27 09:30
This is no solution. investing.com has started using advanced Cloudflare protection settings. If you use one EA with investing.com, it is possible to avoid blocking with infrequent requests. But if a client has EAs from different authors which using investing.com, then there is a high chance of being blocked.
Was a working solution found?
Yes you can use xml forexfactory or myfxbook xml
I need news from "investing.com"
Hello,
what happened to http://ec.forexprostools.com/ this link is not commercial neither advert I dont see why moderator should delete it.
I am trying to access the rss news feed on the link above but I am getting " You don't have permission to access / on this server. " what is the new alternarive ???
Thank you
Is it better than forexfactory?
In my case it's better, but a solution is needed
Problem with request to server investing, everything else works fine
I've tried again after 5 minutes and it sometimes works.
are you going straight to the prostools link?
what if you request a normal page , then a calendar page then the pros tools link with random delays ?