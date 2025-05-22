News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? - page 8
drop mt4 use mt5 . It has a built in calendar
bro i tried to create EA news from mt5 calender but dosent work as ea , just showing incoming news , i need code as EA to close deals befor news or like this
At my side it is still working
bro please just share your code to understand
I set the referer header to investing.com/calendar and the user agent to apple iphones safari and it worked . I had the site open for a while though at the same time . maybe related
Hello Sir, I have been using your workaround for a while it worked like a charm, but it seems to stop working now. ir returns code 4000 in MT4. Can we have any other workaround? for example can we change the Referer so it works again?
Here is the option that is written as a working one, for some reason it only works from my home computer.
If I run this code on a VPS, then no news is uploaded in the file either news-log.html some kind of gibberish.
Does anyone know a solution to the problem without sending it to the MT5 platform?
We need a working version only for MT4.
I found a solution to the problem of receiving news.
Here is the module and advisor...
This is no solution. investing.com has started using advanced Cloudflare protection settings. If you use one EA with investing.com, it is possible to avoid blocking with infrequent requests. But if a client has EAs from different authors which using investing.com, then there is a high chance of being blocked.
Thank you so much @Lorentzos Roussos
yes, it works, thank you very much!
Hello guys!
I am a bit stucked here. So do we have a working solution?
