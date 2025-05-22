News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? - page 3
I had cache on the calendar that uses this . But after deleting the file cache it still worked , so the issue seems to be the distance of the requests op . Space them out to 1 minute , the screen its responding with its the cloudfare defense , their server must be getting hammered
*note , did not test spacing requests in mt5 , works on mt4
Ok, thanks.
Anyway, that's not an MT5 issue as I have it working without problem, at worst something changed and the headers could need to be updated.
Probably not
When the EA is downloading the file it 's download this :
Instead of
Guys Let's fix this problem.
I'm also attaching a working forex factory news table . The code is abysmal though . There is a section that scraps the news maybe youz guys can use that in your eas . I'll restate the code is ugly though .
As I already said, the problem is on your side, you need to learn how to deal with it.
This is not a WebRequest() or MT5 issue.
I'm also attaching a working forex factory news table . The code is abysmal though . There is a section that scraps the news maybe youz guys can use that in your eas . I'll restate the code is ugly though .
I think It's better to move to ForexFactory, Investing always change things without informing people.
I did not say It's WebRequest() or Terminal issue.
Yesterday, the author of some of the most popular EAs like <removed by moderator> and several others, posted this on her Telegram channel:
"Today I've noticed that it's impossible to access ec.forerxprostools.com (an investing.com domain) from the MetaTrader terminal. This website is used by all my EAs, as well as by most EAs of other developers that use news filtering
😕 It seems that this is a deliberate blocking of all EAs in the MetaTrader using this resource
➡️ Starting today, I work on updates for all my EAs to implement news database resource on my end. Until then, online news filtering capability that is dependent on ec.forexprostools.com won't be available"
This concerns over a thousand traders using her products. So maybe the MT5 team should stop telling people that there isn't a problem!
Hello, I have to bring this thread back. Investing.com https://ec.forexprostools.com/ is not allowing the link to be accessed by an EA. Anyone with suggestion how to fix it??? if you try to access it using an EA, it's giving an error page which is making it impossible to read the news and display it
I can repeat -
Sergey Golubev, 2023.03.21 07:16
The only solution is to fix the code.
Because Investing.com calendar website is changed the format of their http in often way to prevent to use their calendar in any software
(I think - they want for the traders to go to their website instead of creating custom indicators to be used for any software without visiting their website).
Same with forex-factory calendar.
And the codes of calendar indicators should be fixed on regular basis because of that.
----------------------
By the way, Investing.com calendar works for me with build 1376 (I checked now).
Investing.com calendar (indicators) works for me in MT4 and for MT5 (I checked now).
I agree that sometimes - those tools do not work because investing.com is changing the format of calendar ... but sometimes - works.
If it does not work so it is necessary to fix the code. I mean: the calendar works ... just tools do not work from time to time and it is necessary to fix it from time to time too.
But it works for me now.