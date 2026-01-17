Discussion of article "The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5" - page 4
I was reading through this wonderful article and it looks there was a typo error somewhere.
Excerpt from the article:
Наличие обработчика OnTick() в эксперте не является обязательным для того, чтобы его можно было подвергнуть проверке на исторических данных в тестере терминала MetaTrader 5. Достаточно того, чтобы в советнике была хотя бы одна функция-обработчик из перечисленных:
OnTick() - обработчик события прихода нового тика;
OnTrade() - обработчик торгового события;
OnTimer() - обработчик события прихода сигнала от таймера;
OnChartEvent() - обработчик пользовательских событий...
Dear developers, please comment, what about the OnTradeTransaction() function ?
Are there any plans to solve its normal operation in the Tester?
Hello.
I've been having problems testing the HiLo indicator in the strategy tester for a few days now.
I'm getting the following error message:
2014.06.05 16:50:18.010 program file Indicators\hilo__1_teste.ex5 read error
2014.06.05 16:50:18.010 program file Indicators\hilo__1_teste.ex5 read error
2014.06.05 16:50:17.126 program file Indicators\hilo__1_teste.ex5 read error
2014.06.05 16:50:17.126 loading of hilo__1_teste EURUSD,H1 failed
2014.06.05 16:50:17.126 program file Indicators\hilo__1_teste.ex5 read error
2014.06.05 16:50:17.126 loading of hilo__1_teste EURUSD,H1 failed
2014.06.05 16:50:17.126 program file Indicators\hilo__1_teste.ex5 read error
2014.06.05 16:50:17.126 2011.06.06 00:00:32 cannot load custom indicator 'hilo__1_teste' [4802]
2014.06.05 16:50:17.126 loading of hilo__1_teste EURUSD,Daily failed
2014.06.05 16:50:17.126 program file Indicators\hilo__1_teste.ex5 read error
2014.06.05 16:50:17.126 program file Indicators\hilo__1_teste.ex5 read error
...
2014.06.05 16:50:27.007 2011.06.06 00:11:59 Error: Indicator not handled. (handle=-1 | error code=4802)
2014.06.05 16:50:27.007 2011.06.06 00:11:59 cannot load custom indicator 'hilo__1_teste' [4802]
2014.06.05 16:50:27.007 loading of hilo__1_teste EURUSD,H1 failed
2014.06.05 16:50:27.007 program file Indicators\hilo__1_teste.ex5 read error
What is happening? Has anyone had this problem or could help me?
Regarding the section "Synchronisation of bars when testing in the "Open price only" mode"
If the Expert Advisor requests price data from the last candlestick, then the synchronisation function is necessary. After all, Open prices of different bars can be very different.
And if the Expert Advisor uses data from SymbolInfoDouble(simbol,SYMBOL_BID) and SymbolInfoDouble(simbol,SYMBOL_ASK) - it is possible not to complicate the code and resource intensity of the Expert Advisor.
In this variant of work, if a new bar by another symbol has not appeared, SymbolInfoDouble(simbol,SYMBOL_BID) will return the last known price, i.e. the Close price of the previous bar. The Close price of the previous bar differs from the Open price of the new bar by the price movement for 1 tick (between the last tick of the previous bar and the first tick of the new bar). That is, this difference can be neglected.
This can be checked by inserting the line
Print(_Symbol," = ",SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID)," ",other_symbol," = ",SymbolInfoDouble(other_symbol,SYMBOL_BID));
before and after the synchronisation cycle.
Here is an example of the log:
2016.09.01 12:31:00 На символе EURUSD открылся новый бар в 2016.09.01 12:31
2016.09.01 12:31:00 EURUSD = 1.11389 USDJPY = 103.534
2016.09.01 12:31:00 Подождем 5 секунд..
2016.09.01 12:31:05 Время открытия последнего бара на своем символе EURUSD: 2016.09.01 12:31
2016.09.01 12:31:05 Время открытия последнего бара на символе USDJPY: 2016.09.01 12:31
2016.09.01 12:31:05 Бары синхронизировались в 2016.09.01 12:31:05
2016.09.01 12:31:05 EURUSD = 1.11389 USDJPY = 103.532
manual trading is tiring. I hope to find a robot soon that will bring me more than it cost me
The article is not complete.
This article lacks the most important thing - the optimal parameters of the computer on which the testing will be performed.
For example, my robot was tested on 5 different computers.
On one of them the test took a couple of hours, and on another one it took more than a day. One had a higher CPU load and one had a higher disc load. I searched, but could not find the optimal iron settings ANYWHERE.
Thought METAQUOTES would clarify this, but alas..... the article is not complete.
***
Is it necessary to have the whole operating system on SSD or is it possible to put only agents on SSD?
Is it necessary to have the whole operating system on the SSD or is there any way to put only agents on the SSD?
All on SSDs, they are cheap nowadays.