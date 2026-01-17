Discussion of article "The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5" - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Read "All indicators created by functions from Technical Indicators or IndicatorCreate()...".
Thanks a lot, got it sorted out.
I was reading through this wonderful article and it looks there was a typo error somewhere.
I am thinking, you wanted to type 'if(hidden) Print......' instead of 'if(hided) Print...' so that the code looks like below
Thanks for the article.
Sam
Why in the article "Testing Basics" there is not a word about where ALL start?
I'm talking about testing manual strategies like in ForexTester - at least without setting/running/modifying orders, but with ticks (at least just bar charting) and the ability to look at indicators and make "real-time" charting with the ability to switch timeframes.
When I start testing ExpertMACD Expert Advisor ("built-in") with a previously saved template tester.tpl (2 indicator windows), the first window overlaps the MACD indicator of the Expert Advisor with the indicator from the template. Is this the way it is designed?
I have not checked other Expert Advisors. I updated MT version today.
Why in the article "Testing Basics" there is not a word about where ALL start?
I'm talking about testing manual strategies like in ForexTester - at least without setting/running/modifying orders, but with ticks (at least only bar charting) and the ability to look at indicators and make real-time charting with the ability to switch timeframes.
Because we are talking about testing automated trading systems.
The solution with indicators in templates is temporary, soon indicators will be shown automatically during visualisation.
Because we are talking about testing automated trading systems.
The solution with indicators in templates is temporary, soon indicators will be shown automatically during visualisation.
1. I understood, but it is not in the title of the article, that's why I'm asking.
And where would one read "talk about testing manual systems"? Nowhere? Sorry, but it turns out something like "who is not a programmer is not a trader" (if not to say "not a human being"). Is this "party policy"? Will it be like this or is something planned for mere mortals? Like, for the uninitiated...
2. You don't understand - they SHOW up automatically, but the EA indicator is superimposed on the indicator of the tester's template.
However, if it is temporarily overlaid, there is nothing to discuss, of course.
Моделирование времени в тестере
During testing, the local time TimeLocal() is always equal to the server time TimeTradeServer(). In turn, the server time is always equal to the time corresponding to GMT time - TimeGMT(). Thus, all these functions produce the same time during testing.
Here it says that "server time" == TimeTradeServer() == TimeGMT() during testing. At the same time, on the forum regarding MQ demo accounts it was stated that "MQ server time" == "average European time" == GMT+1.
Ran the script offline on my laptop (build 674); it shows that TimeTradeServer() == TimeGMT(). Is it correct to conclude that "MQ server time" == TimeGMT() and not GMT+1?
Things ebb and flow and change. Maybe once it was like this
В то же время, на форуме в отношении демо-счетов MQ утверждалось, что "серверное время MQ" == "среднеевропейское время" == GMT+1.
and now it's like this.
TimeTradeServer() == TimeGMT()
Thanks for the clarification! So, for demo accounts "server time MQ" == TimeGMT().
Расчет индикаторов при тестировании
In real-time mode, indicator values are calculated on each tick. The tester adopts an economical model of indicator calculation - indicators are recalculated only immediately before the Expert Advisor is launched for execution. It means that recalculation of indicator values is performed before calling OnTick (), OnTrade() and OnTimer() functions .
No matter whether there is an indicator call in a particular event handler or not, all indicators whose handles were created by iCustom() or IndicatorCreate ( ) function will be recalculated before calling the event handler function.
Therefore, when testing in the "All ticks" mode, the calculation of indicators is performed before each call of OnTick(). If a timer is enabled in the Expert Advisor using the EventSetTimer() function, the indicators will be recalculated before each call of the OnTimer() handler.
The article says that indicator values are recalculated before calling three functions - event handlers. I don't have any of these functions in my Expert Advisor - it works only with custom events. Calculations are performed by indicators attached to charts of other symbols. Everything seems to be more or less calculated in the tester.
The following questions arise: at what moment the indicators hanging on other symbols are recalculated? Are they calculated every time the NewTickevent is sent , even if the Expert Advisor does not have the OnTick() function? And if so, then it turns out that indicators are recalculated with the frequency of ticks of another symbol?