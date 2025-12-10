Three new languages at MQL5.community: French, Italian, and Turkish
Don't be pessimistic Alain, every improvement is for the best!
Sure. Just remind me I asked for such section in 2013 !
Also I never used MT4/MT5 in french, or used the french documentation, as it was just ridiculous. For sure now, with automated translation tool it's certainly better.
and greek why not!!!please add!!!!
We have a long way to go before they add Greek Anastasios, I gather they decide in terms of how many people each new language reaches and if you think about the last 3 languages, they reach around 100 million people each (French do a lot more actually).
I expect Indonesian would a safe bet for the next language to be added.
Hindi or Arabic should have been added already, but I guess their stance on forex is discouraging.
Some minor translation mistake here:
In Turkish here "Çözüm" is not correct, it must be commonly use; "Çözünürlük" mean "Screen Resolution".
Turkish as an alternative language to MT4/5 terminal was added long ago, nothing to do with the recent addition of Turkish language in MQL5.com website.
But you are right to point out the mistake, I hope someone from admins is reading this topic.
I will certainly inform them about this.
MQL5.community brings together millions of traders and trading robot developers from all over the world.
We are committed to making our services and applications accessible to people speaking different languages. In addition to the eight available languages, we've launched the website in three more localized versions: French, Italian, and Turkish. These languages are spoken by more than 400 million people around the world, while their native speakers represent a large and very important part of our community.
Tens of thousands of users from these countries visit MQL5.com to find useful information, to read articles about algorithmic trading, to purchase trading robots from the Market, and to subscribe to trading signals. After launching the new language versions, we expect even more users to join the community.
We have already localized and opened:
Meanwhile, a professional team of translators is further preparing materials from the Articles and Economic Calendar sections.
For those who monetize their skills via MQL5 services, the launch of the new languages provides an opportunity to reach new audiences and to increase sales. Add translations for your Market products and provide multi-lingual Signal or Code Base descriptions. Users will appreciate the availability of products and services in their native language.
